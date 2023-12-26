Barry Keoghan Reveals He Went Completely Nude In *That* Iconic Saltburn Scene 

If you’ve come across any of the discourse surrounding the film Saltburn, you’d know that there are some ~spicy~ scenes which have sent some cinema audiences into meltdowns. There’s that particular scene involving some cum, and then another one involving…well, if you know, you know.

But there is one moment where Barry Keoghan‘s strange little character Oliver Quick strips down to his birthday suit and bares all, causing hornbag fans to question whether that was his real schlong or whether he used a prosthetic á la Adam Demos in Sex/Life.

In an interview with EW, Keoghan confirmed that it was him in all his glory in that scene.

But before we get to the peen chat, let me just be very clear that this article contains spoilers. So if you haven’t seen Saltburn yet, maybe give this yarn a miss until you stream it on Prime Video and take in the enchanting gothic glory.

Okay, moving on.

In the closing scene of the film — after the audience discovers that Oliver was enacting an elaborate plan to manipulate the Cattons and knock them off until he owned the Saltburn estate from the very beginning — he can be seen dancing around the enormous mansion to Sophie Ellis-Bextor‘s certified banger “Murder on the Dancefloor” in the nude.

For Keoghan, it was a moment that “felt totally right” for his character.

“It’s ownership. This is my place. It’s full confidence in, ‘I can do what I want in this manor. I can strip to my barest and waltz around because this is mine’,” he told EW.

“After take one, I was ready to go. I was like, ‘Let’s go again. Let’s go again.’ You kind of forget, because there’s such a comfortable environment created, and it gives you that license to go, ‘All right, this is about the story now.’”

(Image: Supplied)

Previously, director Emerald Fennell told EW that the original script had a different ending altogether.

Instead of Oliver’s triumphant boogie around the house, the script originally saw him served eggs by the estate’s creepy butler. However, she soon realised that it didn’t have the impact that she wanted the final scene to possess.

“A walkthrough didn’t have that post-coital triumph,” Fennell explained.

“If we all did our job correctly, you are on Oliver’s side. You don’t care what he does, you want him to do it. You are both completely repulsed and sort of on his side. It’s that kind of dance with the devil. It’s like, ‘Fuck, okay, let’s go.’

“And so at the end, it needed to have a triumph, a post-coital win, a desecration.”



In another chat with Variety, Fennell confirmed that it took 11 takes of Keoghan dancing around the manor before she got exactly what she was after.

“A lot of the time, he was immensely patient because there was a lot of naked dancing,” she said.

“Take number seven was technically perfect. You could hear everyone’s overjoyed response, but I had to say ‘sorry’ because it was missing whatever it was that made Oliver that slightly human messiness. So, we had to do it a further four times.”

You can’t rush art, can you?

You can now stream Saltburn on Prime Video or catch it in select cinemas around the country.