Sophie Ellis-Bextor Embraces ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ Revival Via Saltburn Inspired TikTok

Singer and icon Sophie Ellis-Bextor has truly embraced the renaissance of her track “Murder On The Dancefloor” by recreating Barry Keoghan‘s dance scene in Saltburn which featured the tune.

In the final months of 2023, the world was lapping up Saltburn. A steamy, horny and (some argue) disturbing film starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike.

The flick left us with an array of memorable scenes such as the bathtub scene, the grave scene and the nude dancing scene. I’m purposely not going into detail because it’s definitely one you should watch — but please do not host a screening during a family function, because you will be booted from the gatho like this one X user.

Although many fans of the film are enchanted by the cinematography, the plot and the hotness of the characters, a lot of folks are digging the soundtrack.

One of the tunes featured in the masterpiece was Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 track “Murder On The Dancefloor”, which was used during the final scene of Saltburn where Keoghan was dancing around in the nude with his *real* schlong, as he said himself.

Ever since the movie dropped, the track has had a mini-revival on TikTok. To celebrate the song popping off on social media, the singer recreated the scene — fully clothed BTW — in a TikTok to usher in the new year.

“Heading into 2024 like… Happy Saltburn New Year!” Ellis-Bextor wrote on her TikTok, which now has more than 2.4 million views.

Decked out in the iconic Saltburn antlers and a sparkly rainbow dress, the singer pranced around a stairwell to the bop. Fans of both the movie and the singer flocked to the comments to praise Ellis-Bextor, her dance moves and the movie.

The cheeky video comes a month after Ellis-Bextor praised Keoghan for dancing to her track in the disturbingly beautiful scene during an interview with PEOPLE, telling the publication she “wasn’t quite prepared for the visual”.

“Seeing it written down as a premise is different,” she said.

“I mean, Barry really went for it. And it’s, like, the whole song!”

The singer went on to explain how she saw director Emerald Fennell‘s name connected to the project, how she loved her movie Promising Young Woman, and the process of how her song was used for the scene.

“This little synopsis described how the character would be dancing, but I didn’t have any context. I’ve got quite a quirky sense of humour anyway, so I was like, I think I have to see how this plays out,” she told the publication.

“I didn’t really know exactly how it would play in terms of the role it was in the movie until I saw it at the screening, but I absolutely loved it.

“I think it’s such a clever, funny, smart film. I really enjoyed it.”

Look, although Saltburn is a film from 2023, it’s proven to be a major pop culture from that year.

It’ll be interesting to see all the 2024 Halloween Costumes inspired by the spicy flick… or maybe we shouldn’t!

Image source: TikTok / @sophieebtiktok and Amazon Prime / Saltburn