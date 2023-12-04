Saltburn Is Coming To Streaming This Month If You’d Rather Watch The Horny From Home

Saltburn — it’s the movie of the moment truly getting the masses talking. But what’s the deal? Why are people flocking to see it in the theatres? And why are they over the goddamn moon that the flick is coming to streaming this month?

Well, aside from there being a particularly spicy scene involving some cum (we’ll get to that later), it seems like the grand artistic stylings are exactly what people love about the cinema. It’s one of those films that just has to be either watched on the big screen or in a dark lounge room littered with candles, a cheese board and soft blankets.

As Harry Styles once famously said: “My favourite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie.”

And that’s exactly how I feel about this one.

Well, if what Harry was trying to say is that it was a film that truly leans into the spectacle and whimsy that so many of us love.



(Image: Supplied)

What is Saltburn about?

The film follows Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan), a quiet scholarship student at Oxford University who feels like his modest background hinders him from making friends with the other students. He struggles to fit in until he has a chance meeting with a charismatic and aristocratic classmate named Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi).

They soon strike up a friendship as Felix makes an effort to include Oliver in his social circle. The more Oliver gets to know Felix, the more he finds himself drawn into his world. So when Felix invites him to stay at the sprawling estate of his wealthy and eccentric family, how can Oliver say no?



Who is in Saltburn?

Saltburn is the brainchild of Academy Award-winning director, actor and writer Emerald Fennell. She has become renowned for her unique perspective, creating hit films like 2020’s Promising Young Women and writing on shows like Killing Eve. She is also an impressive actor in her own right, playing Midge in 2023’s Barbie and Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown.

Irish actor Barry Keoghan plays Oliver Quick. He’s the perfect fit to play a troubled little guy because his iMDB page is full of other characters that could be described as troubled little guys. He gained recognition for his 2017 role in Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer. In 2022 he also appeared in The Banshees of Inisherin for which he received a nomination for a Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

(Image: Supplied)

Felix Catton is played by noted tall man Jacob Elordi who is best known for his impeccable work in all three of The Kissing Booth movies. Oh don’t worry, I’m just kidding. The Aussie star has honestly taken the industry by storm following his deep and dark portrayal of Nate Jacobs in Euphoria. More recently, he’s starred in Sofia Coppola‘s Priscilla as Elvis Presley.



While Barry and Jacob clearly have incredible chemistry onscreen, it’s lovely to see their chummy relationship IRL too. In fact, if you want a semi-spoiler that involves cum and the state of their friendship, click here. Yep, I said what I said!!!!!

(Image: Supplied)

Saltburn also stars the always-incredible Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe and Sadie Soverall, just to name a few.



Where can I watch Saltburn?

Saltburn first hit Australian cinemas on the 16th of November and has been causing some pretty gnarly in-theatre reactions ever since. But now, Prime Video has secured streaming rights to the thriller-comedy.

It’ll be hitting the platform on Friday, December 22 — just in time for some horny festive fun viewing — so make sure you have a subscription.

(Image: Supplied)

Is there a trailer for Saltburn?

Ooooh boy yes there is. Please join me in watching it (for the 93rd time, probably) below.