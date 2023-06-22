GOOD: We Might Finally See The Fkd Side Of Elvis Thx To A24’s New Priscilla Presley Film

With all the hype over Austin Butler‘s Elvis movie done and dusted (thank fuck, TBH), it’s time we actually take a hard look at how Elvis Presley movie adaptations are traditionally handled in Hollywood. Often, portrayals of the famed musician are usually limited to: “Elvis gud, Elvis make fun music” — but the dark side of the musician is rarely spoken about.

Take the fact that he met his wife Priscilla Presley when she was just 14 years old. At the time, he was 24 years old. Then you’ve got several stories talking about how he used his fame to manipulate young, impressionable fans. That he lured 14-year-olds into bed. That he was manipulative and controlling of his wife. That he allegedly drugged her.

All in all, it sounds like he was just a pretty fucking bad dude — but unfortunately, that doesn’t sell tickets in Hollywood.

With all this in mind, it’s pretty exciting that a film (from Sofia Coppola, no less) will focus on Elvis’ wife Priscilla, someone who’s often simply seen as an add-on accessory to the music star’s life.

The film, named simply Priscilla, will be an adaptation of Priscilla Presley’s tell-all memoir Elvis and Me. In the book, Priscilla detailed some of the most complicated aspects of her husband, including drugs and infidelity.

The film will be brought to us by the cult-favourite movie studio, A24, which is essentially a nice little sticker of approval that this film will be top notch.

And as for who will be playing Elvis? Well, prepare to have yet another complex crush on Jacob Elordi, who seems to excel at playing characters who are just awful humans (I’m looking at you, Nate Jacobs), because he’ll be donning the cape. I’m screaming into my pillow.

As for Priscilla herself, Cailee Spaeny will be taking the reigns.

Sofia Coppola continuing her reign of world dominance and superseding Baz Luhrmann’s shitty Elvis movie already? Proper queen shit.

Ahead, everything we know about Sofia Coppola and A24’s new Elvis flick, Priscilla.

Is there a trailer for Priscilla?

Yup! We’ve just copped our first look at Priscilla thanks to a 45-second teaser trailer.

I already know that this film is going to be my Joker.

Already, YouTube comments are popping off. A healthy discourse? We love to see it!!!

“For those who kept comparing this to Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, this movie explores the relationship between Elvis and Priscilla from Priscilla’s POV whereas Baz’s Elvis was just Elvis’ personal life and career,” one user commented. “That movie did little to flesh out Elvis and Priscilla’s relationship, so, therefore, we have this film from Sofia Coppola.”

“So glad Sofia wrote this, she’s such a phenomenal choice for this kind of twisted youth story,” another said.

Another called out the absolutely fucked dynamic between Elvis and Priscilla, hinting at the dark (but realistic) lens Coppola will likely use during the movie. “A film about the loving relationship between an adult male and an underage girl. Heartwarming.”

What will the Priscilla movie be about?

A24 has dropped the official synopsis for Priscilla:

“When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend. Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.

Given that Sofia Coppola is directing the film, there are a few things we can likely assume we’ll see in Priscilla.

Coppola is often known for complex young female coming-of-age stories (including The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette), which usually exist in tension with a world dominated by men. Her films are usually soaked in heartbreak with her female protagonists often struggling in romantic relationships.

Visually, they’re also a boatload of fun, chocked to the brim with bubblegum-soaked colour palettes, carefully thought-out costume design and couture fashion, and cool soundtracks (often 80s-inspired) buzzing away in the background.

Simply put, it’s gonna be dark AF but probably the most visually appealing dark film you’ve ever watched.

Who will be in Priscilla?

Unfortunately, Lana Del Rey stans will be left disappointed, with news that the top spot of Priscilla has gone to, you know, a talented actress.

Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown, Bad Times at the El Royale) will start as Priscilla alongside Australia’s own Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) as Elvis.

Bracing myself for yet another crush on Elordi as he masquerades as yet another fuckboy. Lord help me.

When will the Priscilla movie be coming out?

At the time of writing, an official release date hasn’t been announced yet, but A24 has hinted that the movie could be released in the US in October this year. Thoughts and prayers that Australia cops it at the same time.