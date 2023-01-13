Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and wife Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54.

Per the Daily Telegraph, the singer and songwriter was rushed to hospital after collapsing at her home in Calabasas, California.

She was reportedly discovered by her ex-husband Danny Keough and her housekeeper.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Keough performed CPR while the housekeeper called paramedics. Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to West Hills Hospital in full cardiac arrest, per the ABC.

Hours after Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to hospital, her mother Priscilla Presley released a statement that read: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Lisa Marie is survived by her 33-year-old daughter Riley Keough. She recently penned a powerful essay about her “unrelenting grief” in the wake of her son Benjamin Keough‘s death by suicide in 2020.

Her death comes just days after she attended the Golden Globe Awards and was thanked by Austin Butler — who played Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann‘s biopic Elvis — in his acceptance speech.

More to come.