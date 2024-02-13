Lush Just Dropped A Saltburn Inspired Bath Bomb If You Want Soak In *Those* Bath Juices

Beloved cosmetics company Lush has just dropped a Saltburn-inspired bath bomb and I am dying over the photoshoot that was done to promote this product.

It is without a doubt that Saltburn, starring Jacob Elordi, Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike, was one of 2023’s spiciest movies. Look, I won’t give too much away about the plot — because I implore you to give the movie a geeze — but there’s one scene that seems to have captivated the world.

But if you need the TL;DR on that masterpiece of a scene: basically, Keoghan watches Elordi unload his man juices into a bathtub. Keoghan then goes on to guzzle up — like full-on slurp slurp — what’s leftover from the drain.

(Image source: Saltburn) (Image source: Saltburn)

Oop, sorry. Did I forget that you should watch this movie alone? Nope? Well yeah, it ain’t a film for family movie night.

Following the world’s obsession with the cooked and cursed, Lush decided to make a bath bomb inspired by that delicious water.

On the cosmetic company’s UK site, it listed a product titled “Saltbomb”, which is an obvious play on the movie’s title. However, it’s the photos that were used on the website that really sell it.

(Image source: Lush) (Image source: Lush)

I am DISGUSTED. I’LL TAKE 50 OF THESE.

All jokes aside, the Saltbomb does sound quite luxe. According to Lush, the cheeky little item features a bunch of ingredients that’ll make you feel like “Hollywood royalty”, such as coconut milk and mineral-rich coarse sea salt.

And if you’re worried about the smell — IYKYK — it says it shares the same scent as their Milky Bath bubble bar, which features notes of sweet orange and earthy patchouli.

The item is currently selling for GBP£5.00 (AUD$9.71) and unfortunately, it seems like it’s only available in the UK. However, I did the right thing — for both journalistic and personal reasons — and reached out to Lush to see if it would be sold Down Under.

They haven’t responded just yet, but best believe you’ll hear me scromit from the PEDESTRIAN.TV office once we get a reply.

This isn’t the first time that Saltburn has influenced the direction of a product.

Earlier this year, a bunch of Etsy shops decided to make candles inspired by Elordi’s bath water — which Margot Robbie and America Ferrera huffed at the Golden Globes.

One person on TikTok also made a creamy white cocktail that was supposed to resemble the water from the scene.

Now excuse me as I try to convince my partner to get me the bath bomb, candle and cocktail for Valentine’s Day.