Jacob Elordi Is Fkn Stoked About How People Are Reacting To *Those* Scenes In Saltburn

From the moment Saltburn hit cinemas, the lore of its cooked yet horny scenes made its way through the zeitgeist. It wasn’t just about going to the movies to see the film, it was about the experience of recoiling in horror/disgust/delight/surprise with a community watching it along with you. And it turns out that Jacob Elordi — one of the effervescent stars of the film — absolutely froths the fact that people are going nutso in theatres around the country.

In a press conference scheduled surprisingly early on a Thursday, a very sleepy Jacob was asked what he thought of people’s very visceral reactions to the film, and what the wildest reaction he’d heard of was.

“I haven’t heard of too many because I’m trying to hide away from it,” he said, sleepily rubbing his eyes. (I told you, it was early).

“I went to a screening of the picture in Brisbane when it first played, and it was unbelievable.

“Everyone was engaged, gasping at the screen, yelling at the screen. I haven’t been in a movie like that in a really long time.



“I haven’t heard anything about [the wild reactions] but hope there are no terrible stories.”

Journalist and culture critic Wenlei Ma, who was running the virtual conference, then asked the man, the myth, the legend if he recalled his reactions to the bathtub or grave scene when he first read the script. Don’t worry, there are no spoilers here but if you know, you know.

“I was just really excited when I read that scene,” the Aussie heartthrob said.

“Because you don’t really see things like that in mainstream movies a lot of the time so it was great that everyone was allowed to push those boundaries and expose people like that, I think.”



Well, there you have it. Take this as your permission to react away in the cinema. Let out the gasps! Smack your friend on the arm in shock! Recoil in horror!

If you haven’t seen Saltburn yet, it’s still in cinemas around the country. Or, better yet, if you prefer to feel uncomfortable/horny/yucked out in the comfort of your own home, it’s now available to stream on Amazon Prime.

