Here’s 7 Movies Similar To Saltburn If You’re Dying To Fill The Gaping Hole In Your…Heart

So, you watched Saltburn and it awakened something in you. The sexiness, the drama, the almost-copulation with a corpse… you’re disgusted, delighted, intrigued and perhaps a little bit aroused? I don’t blame you, my friend — and in fact, I’m here to enable you with a list of movies just like Saltburn.

(Warning, spoilers for Saltburn ahead. If you haven’t watch it yet, stream it here and then return a new and not improved person.)

There’s a few elements that make Saltburn as iconic as it is.

The whiplash of completely unhinged antics by our once-likeable lead Oliver (Barry Keoghan), à la cum drinking. The psychosexual drama that had us both deeply confused and also horny AF (a hot love interest like Jacob Elordi will do that to you). And, of course, the satisfaction of an intricately-plotted murder that none of us saw coming (RIP the entire Catton family).

In good news for you, these are not traits that are specific to Saltburn, and there are indeed a bunch of movies that embody the same themes and commentaries of class, desire and wanting to root your toxic bestie.

So if you need something to fill the gaping hole that’s been left in your, er, heart, then here’s some movies like Saltburn that should do the trick.

Single White Female (1992)

Single White Female is *the* cult-classic that birthed the obsessed-homoerotic-best-friend-turned-serial-killer trope. You’d think that’s a super specific plot device, but actually it’s blossomed into its own genre.

The dark psychological thriller follows stylish fashion design student Allie, who kicks out her BF and replaces him with new roommate Hedy, who quickly becomes obsessed with Allie as their friendship grows. Sound familiar?

Things become disturbing when Hedy becomes increasingly possessive of Allie and begins to interfere with her relationships out of jealousy. Soon, she gets the same haircut as Allie, and then begins to dress like her. And much like Oliver, Hedy is willing to sexually manipulate people to get what she wants.

If you liked Saltburn because of its complicated (and ultimately murderous) friendships and its clearly dated music and fashion, this one’s for you.

Single White Female is free to stream on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION’s livestream via 9Now. The next showings will be on 25 January at 8pm, and 5 February at 7pm!

The Talented Mr Ripley (1999)

Speaking of 90s films about homoerotic friendships, The Talented Mr Ripley is going to be your next favourite film if you’re obsessed with Saltburn because it’s just like it.

The film stars Matt Damon (!!!) as Tom Ripley, a con-artist who is paid to retrieve rich, bratty playboy Dickie Greenleaf (Jude Law!!!). However, Ripley instead becomes obsessed with Dickie (and the luxury he lives in), and is convinced that the two have something special between them. I don’t want to spoil the film, but trust me when I say there is sexual tension, class cosplay, desire and murder aplenty. Oh, and it has a stacked cast. We’re talking Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

In fact, Saltburn is so much like The Talented Mr Ripley that the movie’s director Emerald Fennell was asked if it was one of her reference points. She says it wasn’t, but I don’t know guys… just watch it and see.

You can watch The Talented Mr Ripley on Stan.

The Line of Beauty (2006)

While not a thriller nor a movie, The Line of Beauty is a BBC-limited series based on the book of the same name that also follows a young queer man in vintage Britain (in this case, 1980s) trying to fit in with a rich family.

It follows Nick Guest (Dan Stevens), a recent Oxford graduate and closeted gay man who is invited to stay at the fancy, posh Notting Hill home of his rich friend Toby Fedden where Toby’s sister and family also live. Sound familiar? Once there, Nick falls in love with the Fedden family and begins to become a permanent fixture in the house, despite the fact that he does not belong.

While the film isn’t the psychosexual thriller that Saltburn is, it is a period piece set agaist the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic, and it satires conservative yet hedonistic upper class people. It’s more serious and emotional than Saltburn, and deeper too, so it’s a good one to check out if you want less sensationalism and more depth.

The Line of Beauty is streaming for free on ABC iview.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

If you loved watch Barry Keoghan play an absolute freak in Saltburn, then you’ll enjoy watching him play an equally sadistic schemer in psychological thriller The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

The film follows a 16-year-old boy called Martin (Keoghan) who infiltrates the family of cardiac surgeon called Stephen (Colin Farrell) and his wife Anna (Nicole Kidman) to exact revenge for his father’s death. Like Saltburn, The Killing of a Sacred Deer also revolves around a dangerous, manipulative stranger who appears unassuming and sympathetic due to a tragic backstory.

The film won a slew of awards when it released and was praised by critics, so it’s not only a bonkers time but a certified GOOD bonkers time, too.

You can watch The Killing of a Sacred Deer on Stan.

A Simple Favour (2018)

In A Simple Favour, we have more toxic bestie content. The film follows the messy and erotic friendship between Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a widowed mommy blogger, and her mysterious, rich new friend Emily (Blake Lively), who goes missing early in their friendship. As Stephanie investigates the disappearance of Emily, she begins to unearth dark secrets about her past life — and infiltrate her current one.

This is one of those films where the less you know, the better, but our recommendation comes off the fact that it shares themes of toxic friendships, class disparities and how wealth doesn’t necessarily always come with glamour and happiness.

You can watch A Simple Favour on Netflix.

Parasite (2019)

Parasite is probably *the* class commentary film of the decade, with the award-winning South Korean black comedy making international waves when it released in 2019. Chances are you’ve already seen it, but even if you have, you’re due for a rewatch.

The film follows the poor Kim family’s slow and methodological infiltration of the Park household via a series of clever (and very satisfying) schemes. However, soon after the family begins to enjoy their new luxurious life, things begin to unravel.

While the film starts of as a black comedy, it gets really dark really quick — and its class commentary is obviously leagues ahead of Saltburn, which is less about class disparities and more about a desire for luxury.

Still, the two have quite a few themes in common (almost all of which Parasite does better).

You can watch Parasite on SBS On Demand.

Cruel Intentions (1999)

Set in New York City, Cruel Intentions is really a film about rich people being awful and destroying other people’s lives for fun until they get what they deserve. Lovely.

Cruel Intentions follows teenage step-siblings Kathryn (Sarah Michelle Gellar!!) and Sebastian who compete with each other by playing people in their lives for fun. Seducing their friends, blackmailing fellow students — you know, normal rich teen stuff. However, things become complicated when Sebastian is tasked with making Annette (Reese Witherspoon!!) his sexual conquest and instead actually likes her.

The film is somehow even meaner than Saltburn, which is saying something. It’s kind of a dark teen comedy, but also very much of its time (you’ve been warned).

You can watch Cruel Intentions on Amazon Prime Video.

Well there ya have it folks. Some excellent movies like Saltburn that you can watch on repeat to scratch that itch. I’m sorry, and also you’re welcome.

