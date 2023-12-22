The Best Books Of 2024 (So Far) To Chuck Onto Your Summer Reading List

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Happy New Year and welcome to our new and improved Litty Committee, PEDESTRIAN.TV’s book club where we curate, recommend and review the best books of 2024 (so far).

New year, new me, as they say and that’s definitely true for Litty Committee, which has gone through a bit of a glow up! But don’t worry, the club is still headed by me (Soaliha) and Lachy, and we’re so excited to introduce you to the best books this year has to offer.

Not only does the lovely month of January come with a renewed vigour and zest in life — let me guess, you’ve already chosen a wildly ambitious reading goal that tops even last year’s reads? — but there’s also a whole bunch of exciting new book releases to bless us in the coming weeks. You’ll notice lots of romance is releasing this January, which will be perfect for some beach/summer reading.

So, without further ado, here are the best books of 2024 (so far) in our humble opinions. Happy reading!

Best New Books January 2024

The Atlas Complex by Olivie Blake (Fantasy)

Soaliha’s pick: I have never read anything quite like The Atlas Six — its conversations of philosophy, handling of metaphysics and razor sharp wit left me wondering if I’d just read the cleverest fantasy book, well, ever. Olivie Blake is a force to be reckoned with, and her cast are some of the most complicated, nuanced and well-written people I’ve read. If you’ve read any of my other reviews, you know I’m an absolute sucker for intricate, thorny characters, so it’s no surprise that I’ve started collecting all of Blake’s other books for holiday reading.

The Atlas Complex — the final installment of the Atlas trilogy — sees the characters who were recruited to the Alexandrian society reckon with the debt they owe the library, the ethical conundrums that come with their own ever-increasing powers, and who they’ll have to betray to keep those powers.

I’m currently devouring a review copy of this novel and can confirm, it’s going to be one of the best books of 2024. It has has everything #BookTok loved about the first two books: wit, drama, tension, power. And, for those who are already fans, the first chapter opens with Atlas’ backstory. I know we’re all dying to know who this man really is, and how he became the mastermind behind the end of the world.

The Altas Complex will arrive on shelves January 9, 2024.

Love, Just In by Natalie Murray (Romance, Fiction)

Lachy’s Pick: Emily Henry lovers, brace yourself for here is your next Summer read. Natalie Murray‘s Love, Just In follows Sydney journalist Josie Larsen, almost 30 and trying to figure it all out. An assignment sends Josie to Newcastle (we love a bit of Newy) where she reunites with an old friend. It’s giving 13 Going on 30 but make it Aussie!

It’s sensual, it’s dramatic but most of all it’s filled with those heartwarming moments that’ll surely cause you to shed a tear or two laying poolside. Catch me with this book in hand strutting around Clovelly’s concrete block over the break.

Love, Just In will arrive on shelves January 3, 2024.

Rabbit Hole by Kate Brody (Mystery, Thriller)

Soaliha’s pick: Mystery is my second favourite genre of books (the first is fantasy, obvs), but I have a complicated relationship with it because I don’t like the way true crime can become such a spectacle. It’s no surprise then that Rabbit Hole, a thriller novel about a disturbing Reddit true crime community, is on my list of 2024 books to read in January.

The story follows Teddy, whose sister Angie vanished 10 years ago, her disappearance still unsolved. In the aftermath of the suicide of their father, Teddy — now an English teacher — discovers a Reddit community obsessed with Angie’s disappearance. Unable to tear herself away, she becomes bewitched by the community, and one user in particular. Will this community help her find the answers that she seeks? Or will it destroy her?

Rabbit Hole releases on January 16, 2024.

The Festishist by Katherine Min (Literary Fiction)

About the book:

Lachy’s Pick: In Katherine Min‘s The Fetishist, a grieving daughter seeks revenge against the man responsible for her mother’s death, triggering a chain of unforeseen reckonings. Tea.

We follow Kyoko, a Japanese American punk-rock singer consumed by rage and grief; Daniel, a philandering violinist confronting his past; and Alma, a Korean American cello prodigy with a lot of questions as she nears the end of her life. The story exuberantly explores themes of race, complicity, visibility and femininity.

Despite Min’s untimely death in 2019, her novel remains a source of wisdom and power, solidifying her legacy as a writer with a distinctive voice of our times. This is one I’m super keen to pick up.

The Fetishist will hit shelves on January 9, 2024.

The Invocations by Krystal Sutherland (Fantasy, Mystery, Thriller)

Soaliha’s pick: The Invocations is at the top of my 2024 reading list because of its themes, which a gal like me simply cannot resist. Witches? A serial killer/murder mystery? The dark underbelly of London? Queer female rage? What more could I ask for an in urban fantasy?

This twisty novel follows three women: Zara, who is willing to do whatever it takes to bring back her dead sister (even if that means partaking in the occult); Jude, whose soul has become necrotic after a disastrous deal with a demon; and Emer, who has the solutions to Zara and Jude’s problem, but a dark past of her own — and the bodies are piling up.

The Invocations releases on January 30, 2024.

Just Friends by Gyan Yankovich, (Non-Fiction)

Lachy’s Pick: When was the last time you thought hard about just how much you love your friends? Gyan Yankovich‘s Just Friends is here to remind you why we should be doing so. Described as an ‘ode to the people who shape us’ and ‘a book to press into the hands of the friends you love the most’. Say no more.

Friendships take form in many ways – the workplace (love you Soaliha!), motherhood our neighbourhoods and more. Are we appreciating these people enough? They’ve probably seen us at our worst. I’m ready to learn a thing or two with this one. I confess, I should tell my gorls I love them more.

Just Friends will arrive on shelves January 31, 2024.

Ruthless Vows by Rebecca Ross (Fantasy Romance)

Soaliha’s pick: Ruthless Vows is the sequel to Divine Rivals (AKA one of the most celebrated fantasy romance novels on #BookTok) and the final installment of the Letters of Enchantment duology.

It follows Iris and Roman, who we first met in Divine Rivals as rival journalists who fell in love through anonymous letters to one another amidst a war between gods. The first book was described as “rich”, “romantic” and “tender”. In Ruthless Vows, the war is far from over, and Iris and Roman have become separated. Roman is missing, with no memory of his past — or Iris. And when he begins writing again, it’s for the enemy.

Ruthless Vows releases on January 3, 2024.

Couple Goals by Nicole Haddow (Personal Finance, Non-Fiction)

Lachy’s Pick: How do you talk about money without killing the romance? Should you discuss what happens if it doesn’t work out? Very valid questions and Nicole Haddow is here to help answer the with Couple Goals (financial goals for couples, not aesthetic IG couples).

This book is a practical and inspiring look at what can be achieve if you’re a united team. I’m (redacted)-years-old and excited to learn more about not only just Nicole’s story but the secrets of success from expert and others. We truly love learning here with Litty Committee.

Couple Goals will arrive on shelves January 10, 2024.

It’s Probably You by Jayne Denker (Romance, Fiction)

Soaliha’s pick: If you’re looking for something easy, sweet and heartwarming to pick up while you’re splayed on a beach towel, then It’s Probably You will be perfect for you.

This summer romcom follows Gillian, who is happily single and done with dating apps following too much body-shaming and general nastiness from men. Instead, she focuses on nurturing her home’s garden. That is, until a handsome, grumpy, brooding (!!!!) man moves in next door. This is, surprisingly, a rivals to lovers story — and with a plus-sized heroine to boot, something we definitely need to see more of in the romance genre.

It’s Probably You releases on January 3, 2024.

The Other Bridget by Rachel Johns (Romance, Fiction)

Lachy’s Pick: The Other Bridget is a charming tale of a librarian, Bridget Jones, named after a famous fictional character (love her), as she navigates her romantic aspirations in Fremantle, Western Australia. Raised on a remote cattle station with her mother’s romance novels as companions, Bridget becomes a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic and the transformative power of books. This is a bit of me. I’m also a book nerd, romantic raised in the sticks. A story for another time, though.

One minute she’s in a book, the next she’s meeting hot barista Fabio, who obviously joins her bookclub — adding that steamy (barista pun) romantic twist. Determined to find the right books to capture their hearts, Bridget enlists the help of friends and library regulars, discovering that while not ALL romances begin with a meet-cute, they can still lead to their happily ever after.

As a hopeless romantic and a huge fan of the genre, I can’t wait to dive into this one!

The Other Bridget will hit shelves January 30, 2024.

Well there ya have it, folks. The best books of 2024 (so far). Watch this space as more books release and we add our reviews!

2024 Book Recommendations Release Schedule