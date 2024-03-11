Aussie TikToker Christian Hull Has Now Boarded The 9-Month Cruise To Give Us The Real Tea

If you thought it had been a while since you heard about the tea happening on board the viral nine-month cruise, you’re absolutely right. But that is about to change now that Australian TikTok star and comedian Christian Hull has officially boarded the ship. Look out, Pinnacle members!!!!

In case you missed it, the nine-month cruise is exactly what it sounds like — a whole heap of travellers sailing for a whopping 274 nights around the globe to see some of the big tourist sights around the world. So, when Royal Caribbean’s Serenade Of The Seas left from Miami, Florida on December 10, 2023, people on board began documenting their adventures on TikTok. But after three months at sea, we need some fresh meat.

This is where Christian comes in.

The 37-year-old TikTok and Instagram star had been reporting about the drama happening on board the Serenade Of The Seas from land in Brisbane Australia when a creator named Chrissy (@chrissy50andcranky) suggested that the long-time online creator go on board.

Previously, an American TikToker Marc Sebastian had boarded The Serenade Of The Seas for 18 nights to dish all the juicy inside goss. But after Marc left, online onlookers missed the insider tea and began campaigning for another TikTok mole to report from the inside and give the people The Ultimate World Cruise Season Two.

Although Christian never had any interest in cruising, he couldn’t resist giving the people what they wanted so he booked his ticket. To celebrate the momentous occasion, I had a chat with the content creator just days before he was due to board.

“Initially I was like, ‘no, absolutely not’. It’s like a floating retirement home meets a prison cell. Nothing about it interested me,” he exclaimed.

But after watching Marc’s content and giving it a long, hard think, he realised that he wouldn’t be lounging around treating the experience like a boring holiday, it would be actual work.



“I thought about it. I’m good at making content and I love making content and if I do go on, I’ll have a mission. I’ve got Pinnacle Clubs to sneak into, characters to meet, things to do, drama to report on, pineapple-covered doors to find,” he said.

The man, the myth, the legend. (Image: Instagram)

Thanks to his own virality, Christian has already made connections with some of the creators on the ship including my girl Little Rat Brain, who is so excited to meet him that she made her own paper version of the comedian which she took around the ship for the day. Say what you want about that last scenario but you try being at sea for three months and see what it does to your grey matter.

“I’ve never felt so loved in my life. It was really beautiful but I hate to disappoint but I think the paper version of me is going to be a lot more tolerable,” he quipped.

The other viral star Christian is most excited to meet is the “mother of the ship” Adita. She’s a top-tier Pinnacle member who promises the internet that she is definitely, 100% not a swinger despite displaying the unofficial sneaky sign for swinging — upside down pineapples — on her cabin door and having a bed-facing couch in her room.

Ever since people swung to conclusions about her sex life, Adita has been poking fun at the situation by posting a whole heap of pineapple-related and kinda sensual content.

Like most of the internet, Christian is not convinced.

“I don’t believe her. So I’m excited to meet her and suss out what she knows and what she doesn’t know,” he said, noting that he’d be down to go to a swinger’s party with her.

While he’s on board and getting settled at this very moment, the lead-up to the cruise was a nerve-racking one for Christian. To get his ticket for the next 16-day leg of the trip, he forked out tens of thousands of dollars from his mortgage in the hopes that it would be worth it.

“I genuinely believed that this was a good career move for me,” he admitted. “I’ve had a lot of eyeballs and a lot of media interest around this and I just thought even if I didn’t get a sponsor, this would be a great investment.”

Thankfully, meal kit delivery service EveryPlate ended up fronting the bill.

“It’s just been such a relief,” he exclaimed.

“And it’s so funny to have a food delivery service coming on board knowing full well that for these three weeks, I’m going to absolutely hate what I eat. I’m looking forward to cooking something edible when I get home.”

EveryPlate, if you’re reading this, you’re so welcome to fund my next holiday too.

Anyway, I hope Christians sea legs are ready because today is the day that his journey begins. Good luck and god speed, my friend!