Aussie TikTok Icon Christian Hull Is Going On The 9-Month Cruise So Get Ready For The Fkn Tea

Just like the sky is blue and the grass is green, the Ultimate World Cruise is still floating slowly around the globe. Well, for the next seven months. While tea is aplenty thanks to our dedicated onboard TikTok creators, it looks like we might have our very own Aussie representative on the ship very, very soon because internet celebrity and all-round legend Christian Hull has booked a ticket for the next leg of the Ultimate World Cruise.

Why is this so exciting? Let me explain.

Although there are a bunch of Ultimate World Cruisers who are posting on TikTok, the current way the internet is getting most of its juicy, juicy cruise gossip is through a dude called Marc Sebastian who has been sponsored by publishing company Atria Books to complete an 18-day leg of the trip.

Marc has not been shy about sharing his opinion of the cruise (generally negative) and has seriously pissed off a bunch of pinnacle members on board and on land. For those who don’t know, Pinnacle Club members are cruisers who have cruised so much that they’ve accumulated more than 700 cruise points and are often so proud of their achievement, that they advertise through decorations on their door or by wearing a Pinnacle Club pin awarded to them once they reach the 700+ point level.

Although Marc’s frank and upfront reporting has been incredible for us following along on land, his time aboard is coming to an end. So, we need another purveyor of truth and tea to take over his difficult, taxing and demanding job.

Thankfully, a couple of weeks ago, a creator named Chrissy (@chrissy50andcranky) cracked the code.

She made a video suggesting that Christian should board the ship when it docks in Brisbane and sail for 16 days, stopping in Airlie Beach, Cairns, Lombok, Bali, Manilla and Hong Kong.

And — get this — he’s bloody doing it!!!!!!!!

Even though Marc Sebastian literally jumped on one of Christian’s TikTok Live streams and told him not to bloody do it!!!

Christian, the dedicated king, has officially booked his ticket and is due to board the Serenade of the Seas on March 11.

Now that the purchase has officially been made, current cruise-goers are already welcoming Christian with open arms.

Pineapple queen Adita has personally welcomed him in one of her latest videos, and said that she is “really looking forward to him coming”.

I can’t wait for the two icons to meet and decorate their cabin doors with pineapples together.

Meanwhile, Marc has kept his well wishes simple, effective and to the point.

I cannot wait for the Christian and Little Rat Brain collab on the floating prison. I can just tell it’s going to be everything we’ve dreamed of and more.

Christia, you’re the icon we needed. Australia is counting on you. No pressure but don’t fuck it up!!!