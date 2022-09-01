Litty Committee: Spring Has Officially Sprung & These Brand New Books Are Blooming Brilliant

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Spring has sprung! The lambs are being birthed! The birds are tweeting their cheerful song! The flowers are slowly beginning to bloom! And to celebrate, here at Litty Committee we have a bountiful bouquet of brilliant new September book releases to help you properly spring into the best season (teehee).

There are two much-hyped new memoirs coming out this month, including former Australian Of The Year and bonafide Aussie legend Grace Tame‘s powerful debut book. The second is former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy‘s I’m Glad My Mom Died, which we’re sure you’ve already heard about.

In the land of fiction, big new books include Stephen King‘s Fairytale, R.F Kaung‘s Babel and The Night Tide by Di Morrissey, to name but a handful.

Virgo babies, time to start curating your birthday present list.

Best non-fiction books to read this month:

The Ninth Life of a Diamond Miner by Grace Tame

About this book:

Grace Tame is inarguably one of the defining faces of Australian culture and politics. Now, she’s written a memoir about her life and activism in what’s sure to be one of the most important reads of the year.

Grace Tame has never walked on middle ground. From a young age, her life was defined by uncertainty – by trauma and strength, sadness and hope, terrible lows and wondrous highs. As a teenager she found the courage to speak up after experiencing awful and ongoing child sexual abuse. This fight to find her voice would not be her last.

This is Grace’s story, in Grace’s words, on Grace’s terms. Here she returns, again and again, to the things that have driven and saved her: love, connection and radical, unwavering honesty.

Release date: September 27

Where to buy: Amazon ($24) | Booktopia ($37.75) | Big W ($24) | QBD ($37.99)

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

About this book:

I’m gonna take a gander and assume you’ve already heard of iCarly and Sam & Cat star Jennette McCurdy’s memoir. Or at least, you’ve heard the title. It’s already getting loads of hype online for its candid exploration of child stardom, complex family relationships and mental health.

Jennette McCurdy was six years old when she had her first acting audition. Her mother’s dream was for her only daughter to become a star, and Jennette would do anything to make her mother happy. So she went along with what Mom called “calorie restriction,” eating little and weighing herself five times a day. She was even showered by Mom until age sixteen while sharing her diaries, email, and all her income.

Cast in a new Nickelodeon series called iCarly, she is thrust into fame. Though Mom is ecstatic, Jennette is riddled with anxiety, shame, and self-loathing, which manifest into eating disorders, addiction, and a series of unhealthy relationships. These issues only get worse when, soon after taking the lead in Sam & Cat alongside Ariana Grande, her mother dies of cancer.

Release date: September 27

Where to buy: Amazon ($29.99) | Booktopia ($44.90)

Best fiction books to read this month:

This Devastating Fever by Sophie Cunningham

About this book:

A new novel that’s sure to make you feel a little bit better about living through the end times.

Alice had not expected to spend most of the twenty-first century writing about Leonard Woolf. When she stood on Morell Bridge watching fireworks explode from the rooftops of Melbourne at the start of a new millennium, she had only two thoughts. One was: the fireworks are better in Sydney. The other was: is Y2K going to be a thing? Y2K was not a thing. But there were worse disasters to come: Environmental collapse. The return of fascism. Wars. A sexual reckoning. A plague.

Uncertain of what to do she picks up an unfinished project and finds herself trapped with the ghosts of writers past. What began as a novel about a member of the Bloomsbury Set, colonial administrator, publisher and husband of one the most famous English writers of the last hundred years becomes something else altogether.

Release date: September 7

Where to buy: Amazon ($26.25) | Booktopia ($26.25)

Best mystery and crime books to read this month:

The Night Tide by Di Morrissey

About this book:

A former political staffer escaping the hustle and bustle of Sydney only to get swept up into a historic mystery? Why yes, thanks so much.

After an election upheaval, Dominic Cochrane decides it’s time to leave his twenty-year political staffer career behind. He opts to stay at a friend’s converted waterside boatshed in a quiet bay in a Sydney backwater.

The long-time neighbours take Dom into their fold, but his peaceful retreat is quickly upended as he becomes embroiled in a tragic mystery.

As money sharks circle treasured family homes in the secluded community, tensions mount as their way of life is threatened, secrets are exposed and old wounds reopened. Can Dom unravel what really happened so many years ago, or have the secrets been swept away on the dark night tide?

Release date: September 13

Where to buy: Amazon ($20) | Booktopia ($29.95) | QBD ($26.99) | BIG W ($20)

My Darling Daughter by JP Delaney

About this book:

JP Delaney is the king of twists, turns and thrillers. He writes easy-to-read novels that are equal parts exhilarating and gripping. We highly recommend picking up some of his other books such as The Girl Before and Believe Me, while you wait for My Darling Daughter to release mid-September.

Out of the blue, Susie Jukes is contacted on social media by Anna, the girl she gave up for adoption fifteen years ago.

But when they meet, Anna’s home life sounds distinctly strange to Susie and her husband, Gabe. And when Anna’s adoptive parents seem to overreact to the fact she contacted them at all, Susie becomes convinced that Anna needs her help.

But is Anna’s own behaviour simply what you’d expect from someone recovering from a traumatic childhood? Or are there other secrets at play here? Secrets that Susie has also been hiding for the last fifteen years?

Release date: September 15

Where to buy: Booktopia ($26.25)

Exiles by Jane Harper

About this book:

You can’t not remember Jane Harper? Bestselling author of The Dry, a.k.a. the Aussie-based drama starring Eric Bana, dreamboat extraordinaire. Old mate Falko returns in this homegrown author’s latest novel. Plus, that cover is gorg.

At a busy festival site on a warm spring night, a baby lies alone in her pram, her mother vanishing into the crowds. A year on, Kim Gillespie’s absence casts a long shadow as her friends and loved ones gather deep in the heart of South Australian wine country to welcome a new addition to the family.

Joining the celebrations is federal investigator, Aaron Falk. But as he soaks up life in the lush valley, he begins to suspect this tight-knit group may be more fractured than it seems. Between Falk’s closest friend, a missing mother, and a woman he’s drawn to, dark questions linger as long-ago truths begin to emerge.

Release date: September 20

Where to buy: Amazon ($16) | BIG W ($16) | Booktopia ($24.75) | QBD ($32.99)

Best fantasy books to read this month:

Fairy Tale by Stephen King

About this book:

In this magnificent story, master storyteller Stephen King writes about a teenage boy and his dog, who must lead a battle between good and evil. From what we can tell, it’s giving a little bit of Narnia and a lot of King’s earlier works, such as The Dark Tower series.

Charlie Reade looks like a regular high school kid, great at baseball and football, a decent student. But he carries a heavy load. His mom was killed in a hit-and-run accident when he was ten, and grief drove his dad to drink. Charlie learned how to take care of himself and his dad.

Then, when Charlie was seventeen, he met a dog named Radar as well as her ageing master Howard Bowditch, a recluse in a big house at the top of a big hill, with a locked shed in the backyard. Sometimes strange sounds emerge from it.

Charlie starts doing jobs for Mr. Bowditch and loses his heart to Radar. Then, when Bowditch dies, he leaves Charlie a cassette tape telling a story no one would believe. What Bowditch knows, and has kept secret all his long life, is that inside the shed is a portal to another world.

Release date: September 6

Where to buy: Amazon ($16) | Booktopia ($22.95) | BIG W ($16) | QBD ($19.99)

Ithaca by Claire North

About this book:

To the untrained eye, you might not be able to tell what Ithaca is about. But Greek mythology nerds will recognise the name as the home of the legendary hero, Odysseus from Homer’s aptly titled The Odyssey. But rather than reading yet another rendition of the cunning man’s 10 year long journey, we’re hearing from his equally cunning wife, Penelope. You know, the woman who managed to stave off marriage proposals for a whole decade. Yeah, her.

Seventeen years ago, king Odysseus sailed to war with Troy, taking with him every man of fighting age from the island of Ithaca. None of them have returned, and the women have been left behind to run the kingdom.

Penelope was barely into womanhood when she wed Odysseus. While he lived, her position was secure. Years later, speculation is mounting that her husband is dead, and suitors are starting to knock at her door.

But no one man is strong enough to claim Odysseus’ empty throne – not yet. Between Penelope’s many suitors, a cold war of dubious alliances and hidden knives reigns, as everyone waits for the balance of power to tip one way or another. If Penelope chooses one from amongst them, it will plunge Ithaca into a bloody civil war. Only through cunning and her spy network of maids can she maintain the delicate balance of power needed for the kingdom to survive.

Release date: September 6

Where to buy: Amazon ($32.99) | Booktopia ($26.25) | QBD ($45)

The Night and its Moon by Piper CJ

About this book:

If you love learning about fae and all things folklore, you need to check out @pipercj on TikTok. Proudly sporting a Masters in Folklore, Piper CJ loves to educate us foolish humans on the dangers of fairy rings, how to keep vampires out of your house and why you shouldn’t whistle at night. Her debut book is perfect for fans of The Witcher and A Court of Thorns and Roses.

Farleigh is just an orphanage. At least, that’s what the church would have the people believe, but orphans Nox and fae-touched Amaris know better. They are commodities for sale, available for purchase by the highest bidder. So when the madame of a notorious brothel in a far-off city offers a king’s ransom to purchase Amaris, Nox ends up taking her place ― while Amaris is drawn away to the mountains, home of mysterious assassins.

Even as they take up new lives and identities, Nox and Amaris never forget one thing: they will stop at nothing to reunite. But the threat of war looms overhead, and the two are inevitably swept into a conflict between human and fae, magic and mundane. With strange new alliances, untested powers, and a bond that neither time nor distance could possibly break, the fate of the realms lies in the hands of two orphans ― and the love they hold for each other.

Release date: September 20

Where to buy: Amazon ($23.08) | Booktopia ($21.25)

Lightlark by Alex Aster

About this book:

If you’ve been on BookTok at all, and we’re sure you have, then you might have caught wind of Alex Aster‘s hot new book: Lightlark. This YA fantasy novel is pitched as a mix between The Hunger Games and A Court Of Thorns And Roses.

Every 100 years, the island of Lightlark appears to host the Centennial, a deadly game that only the rulers of six realms are invited to play. The invitation is a summons―a call to embrace victory and ruin, baubles and blood.

The Centennial offers the six rulers one final chance to break the curses that have plagued their realms for centuries. Each ruler has something to hide. Each realm’s curse is uniquely wicked. To destroy the curses, one ruler must die.

Release date: September 8

Where to buy: Booktopia ($24.25) | QBD ($29.99)

Babel by R.F. Kuang

About this book:

This dark academia novel by R.F Kuang is already getting some serious hype. Set in nineteenth century Oxford, it explores themes of colonisation and language. Its focus is Babel, a Royal Institution of Translation central to the British Empire. The book’s full title? Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution.

Traduttore, traditore: An act of translation is always an act of betrayal.

Oxford, 1836. The city of dreaming spires. It is the centre of all knowledge and progress in the world. And at its centre is Babel, the Royal Institute of Translation. The tower from which all the power of the Empire flows.

Orphaned in Canton and brought to England by a mysterious guardian, Babel seemed like paradise to Robin Swift. Until it became a prison… But can a student stand against an empire?

Release date: September 7

Where to buy: Amazon ($19.99) | Booktopia ($26.25) | QBD ($24.99)

Foul Lady Fortune by Chloe Gong

About this book:

You might recognise Chloe Gong from her super-popular retellings of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, These Violent Delights and the sequel These Violent Ends. Her new series focuses on two spies pretending to be a married couple in 1930s Shanghai, so I’m already intrigued. Plus, a bit of immortality, as a treat.

Four years ago, Rosalind Lang was brought back from the brink of death, but the strange experiment that saved her also stopped her from sleeping and ageing—and allows her to heal from any wound. In short, Rosalind cannot die. Now, desperate for redemption for her traitorous past, she uses her abilities as an assassin for her country.

But when the Japanese Imperial Army begins its invasion march, Rosalind’s mission pivots. A series of murders is causing unrest in Shanghai, and the Japanese are under suspicion. Rosalind’s new orders are to infiltrate foreign society and identify the culprits behind the terror plot before more of her people are killed.

To reduce suspicion, however, she must pose as the wife of another Nationalist spy, Orion Hong, and though Rosalind finds Orion’s cavalier attitude and playboy demeanor infuriating, she is willing to work with him for the greater good. But Orion has an agenda of his own, and Rosalind has secrets that she wants to keep buried. As they both attempt to unravel the conspiracy, the two spies soon find that there are deeper and more horrifying layers to this mystery than they ever imagined.

Release date: September 27

Where to buy: Amazon ($18.85) | Booktopia ($19.80)

Best new Young Adult books to read this month

The Killing Code by Ellie Marney

About this book:

Another exhilarating thriller from the author of None Shall Sleep that’s perfect for fans of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.

1943. World War II is raging across Europe and on the Pacific front. Kit Sutherland is hiding a huge secret when she is unexpectedly recruited to work as a young codebreaker at Arlington Hall, a US Signals Intelligence facility.

When Kit’s roommate doesn’t return home from a dance, it sparks a search that ends in a gruesome discovery. And soon it turns into a horrifying pattern: Government girls are being murdered in Washington, DC.

Kit joins forces with three other girl codebreakers, Dottie, Moya and Violet, and as they work to crack the killer’s code, two things become terrifyingly clear: the murderer they’re hunting is getting closer every moment and Kit’s own secret could put her in more jeopardy than she ever imagined.

Release date: September 20

Where to buy:Amazon ($22.99) | Booktopia ($19.80) | QBD ($22.99)