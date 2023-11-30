Netflix Dropped The First Pics From The One Day Series & I Don’t Think My Heart Can Take It

Buckle up, book-lovers, because Netflix just dropped a bunch of piccies from its series adaptation of David Nicholls‘ swoon-worthy novel One Day and it already has me smitten like a kitten.

The streaming giant dropped the images featuring Ambika Mod as Emma Morley and Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew on November 30, and, let me tell you, the chemistry is CHERMISTRYING.

How am I already heartbroken over a fictional relationship? Anyway, keep scrolling to see the shots, as well as everything else we know about the One Day series so far including release dates, the cast and more.

Is there a One Day trailer?

Nope, not yet. But maybe One Day.

Netflix has only given us these stills as a first look into its version of the romance novel. Maybe if you put a TikTok song over it, it could be a trailer in a unique and creative way?

At least we’ve got something from the incoming show instead of just rumours and a regular press release.

(Image source: Netflix)

(Image source: Netflix)

(Image source: Netflix)

(Image source: Netflix)

SOMEONE TAG MY PARTNER TO HOLD ME LIKE THIS. (Image source: Netflix)

(Image source: Netflix)

Judging by these photos, I think we’ll be getting a cheeky trailer soon. Hopefully, it’s not dubbed over with a generic Taylor Swift song but regardless, I will sob.

What’s the plot?

One Day is an adaption of Nicholls’ 2009 novel of the same name. In 2011, One Day was made into a film starring Anne Hathaway as Emma and Jim Sturgess as Dex.

For those who may not know what the book entails, the plot follows the relationship, heartbreak and friendship of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew over the span of 20 years. I won’t say too much in case you want to feel the burn of a good ol’ romance flick, but let’s say it’s an emotional roller coaster.

Who’s in the cast?

The Netflix casting agents did not come to play when it came to One Day.

As our leading last, Ambika Mod will be playing Emma. If you think Mod looks familiar, you might recognise her from the absolutely brutal drama series This Is Going To Hurt. Dexter will be played by White Lotus Season Two actor, Leo Woodall.

Other cast members include Tim McInnerny (Blackadder and Notting Hill), Eleanor Tomlinson (Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging), Joely Richardson (101 Dalmatians and Nip/Tuck) and Essie Davis (The Babadook and Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries).

Netflix Australia will be releasing One Day on February 8, 2024, at 7pm AEDT on Netflix.

Clear your calendars for love, heartbreak and potentially heavy crying.

I’m not sure if it’s the wacky weather, my loneliness or all the love songs that have taken over my Spotify Wrapped, but I’ve been itching for a new show to give me butterflies. Similar to the same butterflies I got when I first saw Niall Horan from One Direction when I was 14.

Anyway, it seems that Netflix will be filling that void with One Day.

Now excuse me as I rush to the nearest grocery shop for tissues, chocolates and a massive goon bag for my sorrows when this series drops.