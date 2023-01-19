If you were thinking about getting your new year off on a good foot, put away that Atomic Habits book and head straight to Netflix, who have just dropped their Save The Dates trailer. The trailer gives us a glimpse into the movies that will be launching on the platform in 2023, and holy heck, it might be time to stop comfort-rewatching Gilmore Girls for the 17th time because there are some original GEMS in there.

Some highlights include award-winning director David Fincher making his exclusive (and extremely surprising) Netflix debut with neo-noir thriller, The Killer.

Zack Snyder is also coming for that Netflix moolah with his “epic space opera film” Rebel Moon.

Adam Sandler features in not one, but two Netflix movies (including an animated film about a lizard — sign me up, baby).

And of course, a highly-anticipated return in Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Last year, Netflix’s standouts included Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, and The Gray Man, which bodes well for their 2023 offering. That being said, they also thought military propaganda in Purple Hearts was a good idea, so there’s bound to be some duds in there.

Check out all the movies below:

You People (January 27), an American buddy comedy film with an ensemble cast including Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long.

Your Place Or Mine (February 10), your standard rom-com featuring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher where two besties decide to swap houses for the week. Sounds… fun?

Luther: The Fallen Sun (March 10), starring Idris Elba as the disgraced detective John Luther, who breaks out of prison to hunt a serial killer.

Murder Mystery 2 (March 31), a comedy-mystery film starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

The Mother (May 12) starring J.Lo as an assassin trying to protect her daughter.

Extraction 2 (June 16), starring our favourite Hemsworth brother (Team Miley), Chris Hemsworth, in a blockbuster action movie.

They Cloned Tyrone (July 21), a sci-fi comedy mystery featuring Jamie Foxx, Kiefer Sutherland, and John Boyega as they discover a government conspiracy.

Heart Of Stone (August 11), a spy action thriller starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Lift (August 25), an action heist movie with Kevin Hart.

Damsel (October 13), a fantasy movie starring Netflix’s favourite, Millie Bobbie Brown, who plays a princess who’s been chosen to be sacrificed to a dragon.

Pain Hustlers (October 27), a conspiracy drama starring Lizzo’s boyfriend Chris Evans and Emily Blunt.

The Killer (November 10th), directed by David Fincher (of Fight Club, Seven, The Social Network, and Gone Girl), a neo-noir action thriller starring Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard and Tilda Swinton.

A Family Affair (November 17), a rom-com where Zac Efron is dating Joey King‘s mum, Nicole Kidman. Naturally.

Leo (November 22), an animated film where Adam Sandler voices a lizard. Sign me up, baby.

Leave The World Behind (December 8), a psychological thriller about the world ending (probably), starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la Herrold, and Kevin Bacon.

Rebel Moon (December 22), an “epic space opera film” directed by Zack Snyder which follows a young woman who seeks out warriors from other planets to fight armies who are terrorising her peaceful colony.