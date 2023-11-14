Contact The Gals And Ghouls ‘Cos More Information On Wednesday Season Two Has Dropped

Call that special ghoul in your life ASAP because more information on Wednesday Season Two has dropped!

Ever since the SAG-AFTRA and writer strike ended, actors, writers, production companies, streaming services and everyone else in the showbiz world have come out swinging with all the projects that they have been unable to talk about for the past couple of months.

Most recently, an insider has spilled the beans on Netflix’s pride and joy, Wednesday, and its upcoming season. Honestly, if Netflix were a mother, Wednesday would be its favourite child due to its record-breaking streaming numbers and popularity with the kiddos — remember that Wednesday dance trend on TikTok?

Anyways, the tea is that production for Season Two is set to begin as early as April next year, as per Deadline.

An inside source claims that Wednesday Season Two is “tentatively slated” for late April. They also claimed that there’s going to be a huge change in scenery as the continuation of the comedy-horror series will be filmed in Ireland rather than its Season One location, which was Romania.

It’ll be interesting to see how Season Two unfolds with the new location. Could it be an Addams family school holiday? Or maybe even some form of school camp/excursion.

So far, that’s the most recent info to have come from the spooky woodwork that is Netflix’s Wednesday.

But, here’s everything we know so far about Season Two.

When will Wednesday Season Two premiere?

Unfortunately, there’s no exact date on when Netflix will be dropping the next instalment of Wednesday.

On the plus side, Deadline reported that production will begin in late April. The publication also reported that Wednesday Season Two was a main priority for Netflix following the end of the writers and SAG-AFTRA strike.

Who is on the cast list?

There haven’t been any announcements in regards to the cast list for Wednesday Season Two, but Jenna Ortega will definitely be reprising her role as our fave gothic queen. Ortega will also be a producer for the show, so yeah. She’s definitely locked in.

Earlier in the year, Emma Myers (who played Enid Sinclair), Hunter Doohan (who played Tyler Galph) and Joy Sunday (who played Bianca Barclay) appeared in a video for Netflix that discussed possible Season Two plots. I reckon with their presence in this theory debunking vid, I feel like they would come back for the next instalment.

Unfortunately, there have been rumours that Percy Hynes White — who plays Xavier Thorpe — will not be returning for Season Two amid allegations of sexual assault that involved the actor earlier this year.

What is the plot of Wednesday Season Two?

According to Deadline, the upcoming season will have more focus on the Addams family. It’ll also explore the relationship between Morticia and Wednesday.

Ortega has previously mentioned that the new season will also stir away from the lovey-dovey romance stuff and will highlight more horror.

In the Wednesday Season Two theories video — featuring Ortega, Myers, Doohan and Barclay — it is revealed that another Addams family member will be written into the show. Fingers crossed, it’s Cousin Itt.

I also want a Joan Cusack cameo, PLEASEEEEE.

Is there a trailer for Wednesday Season Two?

It’s early days, babes. No trailer. No first looks. Nadda.

For now, here’s Cusack’s character — Debbie Jelinsky — being iconic (yes I’m chucking in a fan edit in here and you can’t stop me).

Look, it’s still early days. But it’s still exciting to imagine, wonder and ponder about Season Two.

More info is set to drop on our fave gothic gal so keep this article on lock for the freshest info.

Image source: Netflix / Wednesday