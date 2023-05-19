We’ve just copped our first look at Winona Ryder as goth queen Lydia Deetz for Beetlejuice 2 and ISTG, I’m ready to chop up my bangs in excitement for this sequel!

So far, every piece of goss from Beetlejuice 2 has been so delicious. First up, there was the news that Jenna Ortega was cast to play Lydia Deetz’s daughter, which is just *chef’s kiss*, molte bene, bellissimo (very very good news!!!).

Then it was revealed that both Michael Keaton and Ryder were returning to reprise their iconic roles.

But get ready to gird your fucking loins because paparazzo photos of Ryder as Lydia Deetz have just dropped.

UGHHH, THE BANGS. Here’s an amazing side-by-side shot from her in the original movie versus now.

The Daily Mail reported that the actress was spotted sitting in the front passenger seat of a Tessie that was decked out with cameras.

The car was reportedly leaving a disused school, and it lowkey kinda looks like Nevermore Academy from Wednesday, which totally fits with the Ortega casting.

Unfortunately, those are the only pics that the paps have dropped, but we’ve got so much other info to keep you up to date with the Beetlejuice sequel.

Is there a release date for Beetlejuice 2?

The sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 horror will finally hit cinemas on September 6, 2024.

This gives us plenty of time to find a red wedding dress and to dye our hair black for the premiere.

Who will star in Beetlejuice 2?

According to Variety, Keaton will reprise his role as old mate Beetleboy, while our queen, Winona Ryder, will transform into Lydia Deetz again.

And they’re not the only returning stars. Are ya ready for this?

Catherine O’Hara, AKA Moira Rose herself, is also reprising her iconique role. Faaaaark yeah!

It’s not known if the rest of the cast, including Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis will be returning. Unsurprisingly, we can probably not expect Jeffrey Jones to make an appearance given… *gestures at everything*.

As for the newcomers, it’s just been revealed that Justin Theroux will also star in the film along with model Monica Bellucci.

And then, of course, there’s the aforementioned Jenna Ortega who will star as Deetz’s daughter, which is A+ casting IMHO.

It wouldn’t be her first foray into the spooky-ooky game.

While she’s most commonly known for her roles as the titular character in Wednesday and in one of her breakout roles in You, she’s also one of the new It Girls in horror, with violent and bloody performances in slasher films like Scream and X.

Is there a trailer for Beetlejuice 2?

It is way too early for a teaser or a trailer. The only thing we got are these sneaky pap pics of Ryder as Lydia Deetz.

Production was set to commence in London on May 10, with Brad Pitt‘s production company, Plan B, taking the reigns.

We’ll update this piece when we know more, but until then, please enjoy Twitter’s reaction to the news.

