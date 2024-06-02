Netflix Has A Bonkers New #1 Series So Here’s All You Need To Know About This TikTok Cult Doco

Netflix has a new number one tiktok cult series on its rankings and it's the perfect mix of all the most binge-able ingredients. Dancing for the Devil is out and it's perfect for a bed-rotting session, a couch-rotting session or even a hammock-rotting session. The choice is yours.

By

Sweeney Preston

Published

Netflix has a new number one series on its rankings and it’s the perfect mix of all the most binge-able ingredients. TikTok cult doco Dancing for the Devil is out and it’s perfect for a bed-rotting session, a couch-rotting session or even a hammock-rotting session. The choice is yours.

Released this past Wednesday, Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult follows a group of prominent dance influencers and their friends and family, as they grapple with their experiences with the church-turned-management-agency called 7M.

The series is broken down into three parts, with each building on the intriguing storyline a little more.

READ MORE
Netflix’s New Dark K-Drama The 8 Show Is A Must-Watch For Anyone Who Devoured Squid Game

At the beginning, we are introduced to the Wilking Sisters comprised of Melanie and Miranda. Without spoiling anything, the sisters, who began their social brand empire together, gradually drifted away from one another thanks to the 7M company/church group. Robert Shinn, the leader of the group, is the central antagonist of the story.

“I think audiences will be surprised by how easily regular people can get sucked into cult-like groups and how devastating the impact can be on families, friends, and communities,” the series’ director Derek Doneen told Netflix’s Tudum publication.

“I’m in awe of the families who let us in as they worked tirelessly to rescue their loved ones.” 

READ MORE
Netflix Has A Bonkers New #1 Series So Here’s All You Need To Know About This TikTok Cult Doco

Dancing for the Devil executive producer Jessica Acevedo echoed similar thoughts, stating that the series’ mission statement is “about exposing the wrongdoers and setting the story straight. All with the hope of helping those still under the control of the church”.

Although sharing a similar name, the series is not to be confused with Demi Lovato‘s documentary, Dancing With The Devil, which was released on YouTube in 2021.

Netflix has added a stack of new content throughout May, which is lucky because the streaming giant has recently upped its price again. Thankfully, you can also watch PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION for free 24/7 on 9Now.

Tags:

, , ,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

A Farmer Wants A Wife Insider Has Made Spicy Claims Following Sarah's Breakup Post

A Farmer Wants A Wife Insider Has Made Spicy Claims Following Sarah’s Breakup Post

Entertainment
All 21 Farmer Wants A Wife Couples Still Together After Meeting On The Show In 2023 & Earlier!

All 21 Farmer Wants A Wife Couples Still Together After Meeting On The Show In 2023 & Earlier!

Entertainment
I Tried All Of MCoBeauty’s New Products To Find Out Which Dupes Are Better Than The Original

I Tried All Of MCoBeauty’s New Products To Find Out Which Dupes Are Better Than The Original

Style
Pour Some Out For This TikToker Who Interviewed Baz Luhrmann In Newtown & Had No Idea Who He Was

Pour Some Out For This TikToker Who Interviewed Baz Luhrmann In Newtown & Had No Idea Who He Was

Entertainment