Netflix Has A Bonkers New #1 Series So Here’s All You Need To Know About This TikTok Cult Doco

Netflix has a new number one series on its rankings and it’s the perfect mix of all the most binge-able ingredients. TikTok cult doco Dancing for the Devil is out and it’s perfect for a bed-rotting session, a couch-rotting session or even a hammock-rotting session. The choice is yours.

Released this past Wednesday, Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult follows a group of prominent dance influencers and their friends and family, as they grapple with their experiences with the church-turned-management-agency called 7M.

The series is broken down into three parts, with each building on the intriguing storyline a little more.

At the beginning, we are introduced to the Wilking Sisters comprised of Melanie and Miranda. Without spoiling anything, the sisters, who began their social brand empire together, gradually drifted away from one another thanks to the 7M company/church group. Robert Shinn, the leader of the group, is the central antagonist of the story.

“I think audiences will be surprised by how easily regular people can get sucked into cult-like groups and how devastating the impact can be on families, friends, and communities,” the series’ director Derek Doneen told Netflix’s Tudum publication.

“I’m in awe of the families who let us in as they worked tirelessly to rescue their loved ones.”

Dancing for the Devil executive producer Jessica Acevedo echoed similar thoughts, stating that the series’ mission statement is “about exposing the wrongdoers and setting the story straight. All with the hope of helping those still under the control of the church”.

Although sharing a similar name, the series is not to be confused with Demi Lovato‘s documentary, Dancing With The Devil, which was released on YouTube in 2021.

