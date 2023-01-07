It’s official: Netflix has just renewed its staggeringly popular series Wednesday for Season 2. There’d better be another Jenna Ortega dance routine or we’ll be so devo.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” said the series’ show-runners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar after season 2 was announced.

“Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season 2. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore.

“Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

This news shouldn’t come as a surprise due to Wednesday‘s record-breaking numbers.

In the first week after its release, the show broke Netflix’s English language record for “most hours watched” clocking 341 million hours over those seven days, per Variety.

Prior to Wednesday, Season 4 of Stranger Things held that record with 335.01 million hours in its opening week.

It just goes to show that the mind of Tim Burton — and the power of Wednesday Addams — is always going to draw in the eyeballs, in their sockets or not.

Aside from ratings, another thing Wednesday has crushed at is being viral AF on TikTok.

This is mostly due to the aforementioned dance routine Wednesday performs at Nevermore Academy’s Rave’n dance.

For context, here’s the original. We’ll post a few more recreations below for your viewing pleasure.

This underwater version is particularly impressive.

Wednesday’s known for not blinking while she speaks but could you imagine not BREATHING either?

Lung capacity W.

Icy glare? Now try an icy dance for variation.

Last but not least, someone edited Turkish belly-dancing man Yasin Cengiz into Wednesday’s boogie.

Honestly, sign this bloke up to act in Season 2.

There’s still no word on when we can expect Wednesday Season 2 to grace our screens but we’ll keep you posted.

Have a terrible day. It’s what she would’ve wanted.