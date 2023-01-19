CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault.

Netflix star Percy Hynes White, who is best known for playing the love interest in hit show Wednesday, has disabled Instagram comments on his posts as a slew of women have come forward with sexual assault allegations on Twitter.

The accusers claim to have known White, 21, during his time in high school in Toronto, and allege the incidents they describe took place when he was aged between 17 and 20.

The allegations were first aired by Twitter user @milkievich, who posted a thread where she claimed White’s group of friends would throw parties where they would “explicitly invite women they thought were hot so they could get them drunk and high enough to have sex with them”.

The woman alleged White “assaulted” her at one of the parties when she “was too drunk”. She also claimed he had “rape allegations against him” but did not give more specific details on who had made these allegations. She also claimed White “pressured and assaulted multiple of [her] friends”, “shared nudes online against girls’ wills” and called women abusive names.

She also claimed one of the girls she was referring to had tried to report the incident to police but her statement wasn’t taken.

Knowing what he’s done to me & other women is disgusting — Karis Bishop-Stark (@karissbs) January 19, 2023

The explosive allegations were posted under the hashtag #cancelpercy, which attracted much attention from his fanbase.

Others have since chimed in with allegations of their own.

“Knowing what he’s done to me and other women is disgusting,” one person under the name Karis Bishop-Clarke (@karissbs) tweeted cryptically.

“He let me get raped in his basement, and when he called me about it he was most worried about the police and not if I was okay,” another woman named Desirée (@desireecameron) alleged in a tweet.

READ MORE Jenna Ortega Is Getting Slammed For Flexing About Filming The Wednesday Dance Scene W/ Rona

Another account under the name Joshua (@SfmJoshua) claimed the parties were real and said his previous girlfriends had spoken about them in the past.

“I’ve been around him and his friends growing up and have had multiple girlfriends tell me the awful things they would do to them,” he wrote.

“Would also go to some of his parties and witness a few girls going upstairs… Once upstairs they would occasionally lock the doors. It was only till the week after that I would hear the stories…”.

Would also go to some of his parties and witness a few girls going upstairs…Once upstairs they would ocasionally lock the doors. It was only till the week after that I would hear the stories… — joshua.sfm (@SfmJoshua) January 19, 2023

The #cancelpercy hashtag has since grown and “Percy” has begun trending on Twitter.

Percy Hynes White’s Instagram account has limited comments on his posts and he is yet to release a statement responding to the allegations.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Percy Hynes White’s reps for comment and is in no way implying White is guilty or that the allegations are true.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.