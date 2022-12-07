Jenna Ortega, the star of Netflix’s spooky series Wednesday who plays the titular character, is copping backlash after admitting she filmed the iconic dance scene while sick with COVID.

In the scene, which has gone viral on social media, Ortega dances to The Cramps’ 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck” while attending the school formal. Ortega choreographed the dance herself.

“I’d gotten the song about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could… it’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film,” Ortega revealed during a recent NME interview.

“Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches.”

Uh, that should’ve been your cue to jump back into bed and chuck a sickie but OK, luv.

“I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,” Ortega continued.

“They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”

MGM, the production company behind Wednesday, stressed to NME that “strict COVID protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed the production removed Jenna from set.”

“I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time,” Ortega added.

“I think I probably could have done it a bit better.”

Jenna Ortega has been called out by a bunch of concerned viewers who feel that it was “irresponsible” for her to go in to work and potentially infect scores of actors, extras and crew members with COVID.

jenna ortega filming a whole scene while waiting for her covid test results AND with obvious symptoms isn’t “professional”, it’s just completely irresponsible — shir (@cancion_il) December 3, 2022

Disappointed to learn that Jenna Ortega had COVID symptoms on set but was still allowed to film the Wednesday dance scene while she waited for her positive test result. I wonder how many people got sick? And how many people those people got sick? — Lola Méndez (@lolaannamendez) November 29, 2022

Jenna Ortega having COVID on set and working unmasked around other unmasked performers is not a flex. She should not be praised for “working while sick.”



The above the line crew could’ve possibly disabled or killed someone for their irresponsibility. — v ✨🦋 (@hereisviolet) December 6, 2022

i love jenna ortega but why on earth does she sound like she's bragging about working while super sick and waiting on her covid test…which ended up being positive. why is exposing the entire cast and crew to a severe virus such a flex?? — j. (@sadlittlejuice) November 28, 2022

jenna ortega filming that dance scene while she had covid is not impressive, it’s horrible. absolutely callous disregard for her coworkers. — Teresa (@teresawprice) December 3, 2022

this is a bad thing right? we all agree that this is not some "persevering through hardship" moment, its a why the fuck didn't she get sent home, she could get horrendously sick or infect others kinda moment pic.twitter.com/dBlwOf2ulr — Lily Simpson is Emotionally Dead like Twltter (@LilySimpson1312) December 3, 2022

In addition to this being dangerous, it also sets a fucked precedent by insinuating that going to work while sick makes you a hard worker.

It doesn’t. It makes you irresponsible and means you’re contributing to toxic working culture which we’re trying to stamp out.

Please no one do this. Ever.