CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses suicide. Help is available. If you require immediate assistance, please call 000. If you are in distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 44 or chat online. Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online. You can also reach the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or chat online.

Japanese professional wrestler and Terrace House cast member Hana Kimura has died at age 22.

Kimura’s wrestling organisation Stardom Wrestling announced the heartbreaking news in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

“Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends,” the tweet read.

Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 23, 2020

A cause of death is yet to be confirmed. However, the news comes after a number of troubling social media posts following claims that Kimura had been the victim of cyberbullying after her appearance on Netflix’s Terrace House.

Prior to her death, Kimura had unfairly been a subject of hundreds of critical tweets on a daily basis following her appearance on the show. She recently spoke out against the overwhelming cyberbullying she was facing, including numerous death threats on social media.

Hana Kimura was a successful professional wrestler in Japan and had been pursuing the sport full-time since 2017.

More recently, she rose to fame as a member of the successful Netflix series Terrace House: Tokyo, where she was involved in filming the current season before production was halted amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fans of the talented young star have flooded social media with heartbreaking messages about cyberbullying following her passing.

Kimura was widely adored by fans for both her television appearances and wrestling accomplishments.

