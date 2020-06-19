Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming TV series adaption of the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed.

Starring Aussie queen Katherine Langford, it’s a coming-of-age story about a gal with a ~mysterious~ gift who is destined to become the powerful, and ultimately tragic, Lady of the Lake.

So yes, it’s a take on the iconic tale of King Arthur, but with more (much needed) girl power.

Catch the trailer below:

The 10-episode series also stars Devon Terrell (Barry), Gustaf Skarsgard (Vikings), Sebastian Armesto (Broadchurch), and Matt Stokoe (Bodyguard).

It hits Netflix on July 17, 2020.

