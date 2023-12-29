Pls Enjoy This Cautionary Tale Of Someone Who Made Their Entire Family Watch Saltburn Together

If, like the rest of the population, you spent a few hours over the holidays watching the viral new flick Saltburn, good lord I hope you were either solo or in the presence of adult pals, and I’ll tell ya why.

Someone on X has shared that they watched the spicy as fuck flick with their family at Christmas and… it did not go over well.

Saltburn, starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike, contains some pretty cooked scenes, which I will not spoil for you just in case you haven’t watched yet — although I implore you to see it ASAP (just not with your relos, pls).

Peep the trailer below for a lil taste of it:

Replying to a tweet that read “movie day with the fam and my choice is Saltburn xo,” X user @applekaurr wrote: “It has been turned off & I’ve been told to go for a walk.”

The tweet had a screenshot of a text attached from the user’s mama which read: “When you come back I want you to apologise to everyone you dickhead.” Being called a dickhead by your mum on Christmas? Ouchhhhh.

They went on to share that they have “a big family, aged between 2-76,” AKA not at all ideal for this film.

“For anyone wondering, it was the bath scene that did it,” they shared.

“Yep, that was when my husband told me I’m not allowed to pick the films anymore,” another user responded.

“Don’t think I’ll be welcome to do a lot of things after today,” @applekaurr responded.

Wanna suss the freaky flick for yourself? With or without your fam?

It’s now streaming on Prime Video, so have at it!

