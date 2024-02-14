Murderous Minx Sophie Ellis-Bextor Announced As The Mardi Gras Bondi Beach Party Headliner

Just hours after Sydney’s Fair Day was cancelled due to asbestos being found in the mulch at Victoria Park, a gay MIRACLE has smoothed things over: British pop icon Sophie Ellis-Bextor has been announced as the headline performer of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’ Bondi Beach Party.

The British babe will be committing murders (as in killing us all with sick BEATS) on the beachside dance floor of Bondi Beach on Saturday 24 February 2024, along with a stacked line-up of international and local artists.

Joining Sophie Ellis-Bextor is a sweet list of legends including Slayyyter, Jay Jay Revlon, Lagoon Femshaymer, Corey Craig, Tyoow, Mama de Leche, and Beth Yen.

Mardi Gras’ CEO Gil Beckwith released the following statement about the upcoming Mardi party.

“For the next 17 days, let’s embrace the power of our community. We’re here to connect, to share, and to envision a bright future together. In a world that can sometimes feel overshadowed by darkness, our festival stands as a beacon of light. So, I urge you, come with open hearts and minds, ready to connect, celebrate, and embody the inclusivity that lies at the very core of our community.”

The addition of Sophie Ellis-Bexter was no-doubt inspired by the inclusion of her 2001 hit “Murder On The Dancefloor” in the viral 2023 film Saltburn.

The singer recently paid tribute to the flick with a TikTok where she can be seen prancing through a venue, dancing to the song.

Head here to nab your tix for the 2024 Mardi Gras events and start practicing your Barry Keoghan inspired dance moves (clothing optional).