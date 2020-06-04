Sophie Ellis-Bextor has announced that she survived a major cycling accident and the photo evidence isn’t for the faint hearted.
The British singer suffered a nasty fall while riding alongside the River Thames in London with musician husband Richard Jones and had to be rushed to the accident and emergency department of nearby West Middlesex Hospital by ambulance.
“Ended up in a&e last night after I took a tumble from the tow path down to the side of the Thames on my bike during an evening cycle,” Ellis-Bextor, posted Wednesday alongside an image of her sitting in the emergency ward wearing a mask and displaying large wounds on her head and left forearm. Ouch.
EDIT – hello all. Thank you for all the lovely messages. I should have said that the main reason I posted was to thank the incredible folk who stopped and helped (although the sympathy is very cheering) so don’t worry I’m ok and being well looked after. Richard has been amazing and the kids are being very sweet ❤️ Lots of love. I ended up in a&e last night after I took a tumble from the tow path down to the side of the Thames on my bike during an evening cycle. I’ve put the photo in black and white so it’s not too gory. ????I am ok, just a bit bruised and sore. I want to thank the ambulance crew and the staff at west mid hospital (where I was born, as it happens) for gluing me back together. I also want to thank Lucas, Colin, Josh and Willow who were 4 runners who stopped and helped @richardjonesface and I when I hurt myself. You were so calm, thoughtful and reassuring. Thank you very much. I hope you see this message as I didn’t get your details. You’re all lovely people. Xxxx
“I’ve put the photo in black and white so it’s not too gory,” she added. “I am ok, just a bit bruised and sore.”
She continued, “I want to thank the ambulance crew and the staff at west mid hospital (where I was born, as it happens) for gluing me back together. I also want to thank Lucas, Colin, Josh and Willow who were 4 runners who stopped and helped @richardjonesface and [me] when I hurt myself. You were so calm, thoughtful and reassuring. Thank you very much. I hope you see this message as I didn’t get your details. You’re all lovely people. Xxxx”
In a later edit to the post, Ellis-Bextor replied to the many messages of support she’s received from fans — including many who’ve tuned into her series of lockdown “kitchen discos,” during which the singer performs from her west London home alongside Jones and their children.