Sophie Ellis-Bextor has announced that she survived a major cycling accident and the photo evidence isn’t for the faint hearted.

The British singer suffered a nasty fall while riding alongside the River Thames in London with musician husband Richard Jones and had to be rushed to the accident and emergency department of nearby West Middlesex Hospital by ambulance.

“Ended up in a&e last night after I took a tumble from the tow path down to the side of the Thames on my bike during an evening cycle,” Ellis-Bextor, posted Wednesday alongside an image of her sitting in the emergency ward wearing a mask and displaying large wounds on her head and left forearm. Ouch.