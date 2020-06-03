In the wake of the allegations of racism on the set of Glee, more actors have come forward with shocking stories about working with Lea Michele.

Fellow Glee star Heather Morris posted a statement to Twitter citing that it was “unpleasant” to work with Michele.

“Let me be very clear, Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for that hate to be spread to anyone else,” she wrote. “With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out.”

Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist, who joined Glee in season 4, has also subtly confirmed the rumours that Michele wasn’t a great person to work with by liking social media posts that call her out.

Alex Newell, who portrayed Unique Adams for four seasons, was very vocal on Twitter, as was Amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones in all six seasons.

In addition to posting multiple GIFs, Newell sent multiple replies to fans. When a fan suggested people may be lying about the claims, he replied, “we ain’t got not a damn thing to lie about 6 years later!”

When another follower asked why Newell took a photo with Michele on Broadway, Newell wrote, “She was there I was being polite!! Like I was with anyone that came to see my show! Also I know you’re not talking about the season I wasn’t in… until I had to ask to come back so I could pay my bills… since I was released mid season five… while being a series regular!”

He later added: “I’m gonna say this one time… when my friends goes through something traumatic I also go through it… that’s what friendship is… and if you can’t understand that then you’re part of the problem… and that’s on PERIODT! And I mean that for both sides of this coin!”

Meanwhile Riley shared several reaction GIFs, including one of herself sipping the tea.

Dabier Snell, who appeared in a 2014 episode of Glee, retweeted Ware’s tweet and responded. “GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE ‘I DIDNT BELONG THERE’ F–K YOU LEA,” he wrote. “I try to bring good vibes and create content for ppl to laugh and enjoy! Seeing her message brought back bad memories of being less than on set of glee. Ain’t goin stand for her being fake like she care.”

GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE “I DIDNT BELONG THERE” FUCK YOU LEA https://t.co/s4NoLdtqRs — Dabier (@OfficialDabier) June 2, 2020

Last night, Lea posted a lengthy apology on Instagram, where she explains that her initial tweet was meant to be a “show of support for our friends and neighbours and communities of colour during this really difficult time,” but the responses made her focus on her own behaviour.

“One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face,” she wrote.

After adding that she didn’t remember the specific actions Ware had referenced and that she’s “never judged others by their background or the color of their skin,” she acknowledged, “that’s not really the point, what matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.”

“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologise for my behaviour and for any pain which I have caused,” she continued. “We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”

