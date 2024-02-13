Sydney’s Mardi Gras Fair Day Has Been Forced To Cancel After Asbestos Was Found In Victoria Park

Sydney’s Mardi Gras event Fair Day has been forced to cancel after asbestos was detected in mulch used at Victoria Park.

Organisers have confirmed the event will be shut down over asbestos concerns, as the contaminated mulch continues to be found in more parks across the city.

Fair Day is one of the largest events of the Mardi Gras festival and is attended by over 70,000 people each year.

The City of Sydney said that after investigations it had become clear that it was unsafe to hold such a large event at the park.

“This is an incredibly disappointing decision, as Fair Day is a pivotal part of the Mardi Gras calendar. But we have to put the safety of our community first,” said Sydney Mayor Clover Moore.

The organisers said it was a tough decision, with the Fair Day having been already set up earlier this week.

“It breaks our heart to see this Sunday not go ahead, but given the safety concerns we must put our communities’ wellbeing first,” Mardi Gras CEO Gil Beckwith said.

It came after contaminated mulch was first detected at the Rozelle Parklands in mid-January, forcing the park to close just weeks after it opened.

Since then, 31 parks have been closed around Sydney where mulch containing asbestos may have been used.

It is expected testing of the parks could take weeks. Asbestos has also been found at Belmore Park in Haymarket and Harmony Park in Surry Hills, as well as on the grounds of Liverpool West Public School and Campbelltown Hospital.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said the Environmental Protection Agency is investigating and will defend its orders against the companies responsible.