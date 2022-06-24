Sydney’s Mardi Gras parade will be making a triumphant return to Oxford Street for the first time since 2020 and you best believe I’ll be seeing you there.

Mardi Gras was moved to the Sydney Cricket Ground back in 2021 ‘cos of COVID. But now it’ll be back on Oxford Street and I have one thing to say: woo hoo!

While obv Mardi Gras happens every year, this year it’ll be part of the wider WorldPride event. WorldPride has been happening since 2000. Essentially every two years a city is chosen to host the celebrations — this is actually the first time somewhere in the Southern Hemisphere has been selected.

Next year it’ll be Sydney, which means even more events to get fkn hyped for. It also coincides with the 45th year of Mardi Gras. I’m personally hoping they prepare a really big cake.

Gil Beckwith, the Chief Financial Officer of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras said the team was very excited about Sydney WorldPride.

“This event will not only showcase the iconic surrounds of Sydney and NSW as a premier tourist destination, but it will also boost the profile of the Mardi Gras Festival to international audiences, creating a legacy that will have an important impact for the growth of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and our community in years to come,” she said.

According to Sydney WorldPride, the Mardi Gras parade will be the biggest event of the whole festival. I’m curating my Pinterest board and Instagram saved folders as we speak.

While some other WorldPride events cost money to attend, the parade tickets will be free.

This year’s theme is “Gather, Dream, Amplify”. I have no idea how to make that work in an outfit but I can confirm the groupchat has already started plotting.

The parade is set to feature 200 floats and 12,000 folks and the team has also promised “bigger floats, lighting and firework shows”. I’m unreasonably excited for this event considering it’s legit not until February.

There’ll be events for WorldPride from February 18 to March 5 so plan your schedule accordingly. Some of the highlights include the First Nations Gathering Space at Carriageworks, a Domain Dance Party and and Pride Villages on Crown and Riley Street. And those are literally just a handful of many, many events!

The final event is a Pride March across the Sydney Harbour Bridge. It’ll be free to attend but you’ll have to ballot for entry.

The 2023 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade will be held on Saturday 25 February. You can score pre-sale tickets for all the WorldPride events from July 11 and general release tickets from July 15.