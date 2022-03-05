A Woolies in Surry Hills, Sydney has properly prepped for Mardi Gras weekend with an assortment of essential supplies: lip balm, Berocca, Panadol, Nurofen, condoms and lube. All the necessary ingredients for you to safely slip and slide your way to a sexy Saturday night.

Thanks Woolies.

The stand was first snapped by musician and writer Catherine Kelleher, who shared a pic on her Twitter.

She described the display as an “orgy stand” which — yes, yes it is.

Woolies Darlinghurst has setup their orgy stand for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/FwXUK3OUsl — Catherine (@catcallxo) March 3, 2022

Look, it’s Mardi Gras baby!

Obviously lube and condoms are an essential, but I love the thoughtfulness of the Berocca in particular. No matter what shenanigans you get up to on Saturday night, at least you’ll have the powerful orange punch to wake you up on Sunday morning.

Plus there’s a lovely combo of painkillers and coloured hair spray if you need a double pick me up. Don’t let your Tinder match see your fun cheap hair dye running in Sydney’s torrential rain!

The only thing that could make this better is the inclusion of some dental dams (safe sex is for everyone) and maybe some eco-friendly glitter vials. Maybe at Harris Farm Markets?

Another pic shared by Twitter user @Astrokerrie showed the full breadth of the stand, including the true gay essential: coloured streamers.

I took a picture of it too 😂 pic.twitter.com/ycScShXN1U — AstroKerrie 🌻🐝 (@Astrokerrie) March 3, 2022

I’m frankly disappointed that the whole stand isn’t surrounded by posters of Kylie Minogue, but I guess the pride flags will do.

The Woolies gay orgy stands joins other cultural Mardi Gras icons, like the BWS on Oxford Street formally dubbed “BWYASSSS”.

I am going to burn down the BWYassss on Oxford street. — R (@carbohydrates69) March 1, 2022

Went to a bwyass that didn't have any good beer in stock…. going to take down the lgbt agenda — black lives matter (@juchelesbian) December 31, 2021

drove past the bws on oxford street and i almost yelled bc the sinage said “bwyass” 😭 — tahlia (@Iettertoelise) January 15, 2022

anyone wanna go to bwyasss pic.twitter.com/YtfwYpW6yp — KIRBY ＾＿－)≡★ (@kaitoera) February 1, 2022

Now, in the year of our lord 2022, Zambrero on King Street in Newtown has decided to join in with a rebrand to “Glambrero”.

No, I’m not joking. Yes, I wish I was!!

what if we 👉 kissed 👈 at the glambrero — Whiskey Houston (@RobCoco) March 4, 2022

I threw the first brick at Glambrero pic.twitter.com/rrmOO6boDQ — jack james (@cockroachemoji) March 3, 2022

The city of Sydney is clearly adequately prepped for Mardi Gras. Now thanks to the Woolies stand, you can successfully prep your night out and morning after, too.

And if you’re one of the poor unfortunate girls, gays and theys who’ve been struck down with COVID pre-LGBTQIA+ Christmas, you can at least order painkillers and Berocca from the Woolies Mardi Gras stand.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Woolworths for comment.