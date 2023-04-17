Adam Demos Has Finally Confirmed Whether Or Not He Was Wearing A Prosthetic Peen In Sex/Life

Aussie actor turned sex god Adam Demos has spilled the deets about that steamy scene in Sex/Life that featured a (his) monster cock.

Picture this: It’s 2021 and Netflix just dropped one of its raunchiest, dirtiest, scandalous TV shows ever. You hop on to Twitter and notice that people are posting a time stamp for the new show.

“19:50”, you see plastered all over your feed.

The curiosity gets the better of you, so you log on to Netflix, click on Sex/Life and you’re soon visited by one of the biggest peens you have ever seen. So big in fact, even Netflix itself joked about it.

Which of these best captures your reaction to THAT moment in Episode 3 of Sex/Life? pic.twitter.com/shoW3fKJnp — Netflix (@netflix) June 29, 2021

Ever since Demos’ scene went viral, many fans had questions about him and his giant member.

Was it a prosthetic? Or was it not? No-one truly knew if that staff belonged to Adam, but as honest journalists we investigated the matter and concluded that “we would never know.”

Well, that has now changed.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph Adam opened up about his time on the show, particularly ~that~ scene.

Adam said that he didn’t know that it would blow up over the internet.

“When you’re shooting these things you don’t think they’re going to be a viral moment,’’ he said.

Demos then mentioned the speculation about the penis being real or not, and his thoughts on the speculations.

“I don’t even think TikTok was around or that popular. Then it becomes its own thing and everyone now knows it’s a prosthetic. I think that was part of the intrigue.

“It was all this good humoured speculation and you just have to have a laugh. My mates have ammunition on me forever with that scene. They think it was hilarious.”

Although that was probably one of the juiciest parts of the interview — duh it was about the giant peen that people were thirsty over — Adam also opened up about his relationship with Sex/Life co-star Sarah Shahi and he was super sweet about their love story.

“I just fell in love with who she is and what she’s about. Her soul, the way she talks about her kids and her family and as a professional, too, I think she’s one of the best actors ever. I learn a lot when I get to work with her,” Demos said.

Unfortunately for us, Netflix has canned Sex/Life, depriving us of a Season Three and another giant peen.

But most importantly, depriving us of seeing Adam Demos’ beautiful face one more time.