Look, a lot – and I mean a lot – happens in the official trailer for Sex Education season 3, but I just can’t look past the fact that Otis (Asa Butterfield) is growing a tiny pornstache on his face now. Otis, shave it OFF.

Season 3 of the much adored series picks up at the start of a new school year, and much has changed. Like, everything.

Otis is having casual sex with a certain someone, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) are official (!!!), and Jean (Gillian Anderson) has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) discovers feminism and Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) forms a bit of a crush on someone.

Oh, and there’s also a new headteacher in town. Her name is Hope Hadden (Jemima Kirke) and she wants to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, which includes getting rid of all penis imagery on lockers and whatnot. As you do.

READ MORE Sex Education Star Simone Ashley Will Be Getting Her Bonk On As Anthony's GF In Bridgerton S2

Headteacher Hadden is basically Professor Umbridge trying to rid Hogwarts of anything fun… and we know how well that turned out for her.

Plus, on top of everything, a lost voicemail still looms. Will Maeve (Emma Mackey) finally find out how Otis feels about her? I don’t know! We’ve been playing will-they-won’t-they for two whole seasons now!

Maeve and Otis aside, season 3 will introduce fans to some fresh faces as well. Dua Saleh has been cast as Cal, a new nonbinary student who clashes with Hope, and Jason Isaacs – AKA Lucius Malfoy – has been cast in the role of Peter Groff.

Peter is Mr Groff’s (Alistair Petrie) more successful/less modest older brother, so casting Jason Isaacs in that role is just *chef’s kiss*.

Sex Education season 3 premieres September 17 on Netflix. We’re SO close.

Now that’s a trailer if I’ve ever seen one. That said, I’m still thinking about Otis’ pornstache.

Sex Education seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.

While we wait for September 17 to roll around, find out everything you need to know about Sex Education season 3 right HERE.