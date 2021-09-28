Hope ya like big dicks on your screen, because Sex/Life season 2 is officially happening and bring on the thirsty shower scenes!

Netflix today announced that following the smash success of the show’s first season (67 million households streamed the show in its first four weeks!), a follow-up is underway.

Production is set to take place v. soon over in Canada, once again, and I’m pleased to report that all your faves are returning, including Sarah Shahi (Billie Connelly), Mike Vogel (Cooper Connelly), Margaret Odette (Sasha Snow), and, of course, breakout star and the keeper of the shower scene shlong, Adam Demos (Brad Simon).

The Aussie star was an absolute highlight of the first season, in particular that iconic scene where he showed his peen. That being said, there’s a long-running debate about whether or not said peen belongs to Demos or if it’s a fake. The jury’s still out on that one, but if you wanna read our investigation, be my guest.

Series creator Stacy Rukeyser said in a statement via Netflix that the show is “a dream come true” for her and us too, Stace.

“To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying,” she said.

“When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”

Netflix also announced that the show has scored a new executive producer, Academy Award winner J. Miles Dale, who worked on the hit flicks Shape of Water and The Vow (which is v. appropriate as both of those were about wild love stories).

The horny series was inspired by a book called 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton, if you feel like some spicy reading.

The second season is expected to drop next year, in the meantime, season 1 is streaming on Netflix.