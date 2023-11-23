Can someone please check on Kim Kardashian, Jared Leto and Pete Davidson? Because North West has dragged their Met Gala looks and it was BRUTAL.

Usually, when PEDESTRIAN.TV uses the word “nepobaby”, it’s for negative purposes. But let me just say that North — Kim’s daughter who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West — is probably my favourite nepobaby, ever.

There are a lot of things I could list — like her hilarious TikTok content and amazing art — as to why she’s my favourite new-gen Kardashian. However, it’s the recent The Kardashians episode where she truly solidifies herself as a true gem in pop culture.

In the latest ep of the reality TV series, North took aim at Kim’s Met Gala looks and let’s just say she read them to FILTH.

To give you a bit of a recap of the latest Kardashians instalment, the episode basically revolves around the 2023 Met Gala. It also mentions the conception/announcement of the Kravis (Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker) bébé, however, it was quickly overshadowed by North’s roasts.

Anyways, Kim brought North to a Met Gala fitting, where she tried on the iconic Schiaparelli pearl dress.

As soon as North steps into the hotel room, she began to pick apart Kim’s 2023 Met Gala look, telling designer Daniel Roseberry that it could be a “little better”.

She did not come to play with you dolls. (Image source: Disney +)

North then continued to rip the pearl dress to shreds, telling Kim and the designer that there were “too many gaps” in between the pearls and that the pearls “look fake”.

“No, no, no. I think you’re wrong here. These are very expensive real pearls. I think you need a lesson on pearls,” Kim fired back, visibly triggered.

Oop, North ate you up with that one, KIMBERLY. (Image source: Disney +)

North delivered the final blow — keep in mind, this is only one Met Gala looks she’s talking about — by saying she “likes the pearls, but [she] doesn’t like that it looks like it’s from the dollar store”.

“It’s like I’m being Punk’d the night before the Met, getting read for filth by a nine-year-old,” Daniel told the camera crew after North described the design as “fake” and “dollar store”.

*GULP* (Image source: Disney +)

Daniel then decided to open up a Pandora’s box after he asked North about her mother’s other Met Gala looks.

Although North mentioned she liked Kim’s 2019 Mugler water drips outfits, she completely dragged two memorable Met Gala costumes.

When asked about the 2021 Balenciaga black-out dress, which garnered a lot of memes at the time, North said she looked like she was “getting covered by a plastic bag” and that she was “suffocating”.

Bruuutal. (Image source: Disney +)

She then went on to say that she “really [doesn’t] like” the dress Kim wore for her Met Gala debut in 2013.

I think that floral print was my Tumblr background in 2013. (Image source: Disney+)

After all the roasts, Kim asked North to be easy on her when it comes to critiquing her Met Gala looks.

“I’m not gonna lie. I won’t say it at all if you don’t want me to. I’m not gonna lie,” North replied.

A couple of minutes after the brutal roasts, Kim attempted to teach North how to be kind without lying about her opinions.

“There’s a way to be honest and not hurt people’s feelings,” Kim told North as the designers were strapping the pearls to her body.

“So, I want you to learn that. There’s a way to say, ‘you know, I may not love that.’”

North then attempted to learn how to be kind whilst being honest, however, it kinda of sounded like she was mocking Kim in the end.

But hey, at least she tried!

This is her trying to be kind and honest BTW. (Image source: Disney +)

Unfortunately, that lesson did NOT stick ‘cos she ended up roasting the fuck out of everyone on the red carpet.

Just to give you a quick rundown of the 2023 Met Gala, the theme was in honour of problematic designer Karl Lagerfeld. So folks dressed up in white and black, and some celebs even dressed up as his beloved cat Choupette.

Whilst watching the event from a screen, North ditched the whole being nice while being honest act and decided to take aim at every celeb that crossed the Met Gala carpet.

NO ONE IS SAFE.

One of the most brutal reads was her take on Jared Leto‘s Choupette furry suit, which she dubbed as “cringe”.

And boy, when Pete Davidson showed up.

“Hate it. You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete, not the gas station.”

(Image Source: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris for The Met Museum/Vogue) (Image source: Getty Images /John Shearer/WireImage)

North’s harsh fashion critiques are no secret BTW. Kim has previously mentioned that her daughter “is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing” back in 2022.

However, this is the first time we’re seeing the sassiness on camera, and I love it.

Fingers crossed, North manages to get a cheeky little show at next year’s Met Gala, where she just gives fashion advice live on the red carpet.