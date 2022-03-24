Kim Kardashian has revealed her daughter North West is her harshest outfit critic. And let’s be real, there is no experience more devastating than a pre-teen insulting your outfit choices. Genuinely terrifying.

Kim appeared at Vogue‘s annual Forces of Fashion conference earlier this week.

READ MORE Kim K Was Asked Who On Earth Intimidates Her And She Straight Up Just Named Her Daughter North

She spoke about her sense of style including that iconic all-black Balenciaga Met Gala look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

It was designed by Balenciaga’s fashion director Demna.

“At first, I didn’t get it. I can’t go to the Met and cover my face; what is my glam team going to do? But I trust Demna 100 per cent,” Kim said.

“You have to have that trust so that even when you’re taking a big risk, you know it’ll be worth it.”

Obvi Kim’s look made headlines across the world as a good Met Gala look is supposed to. But there’s one fellow style icon that doesn’t always give Kim the go ahead. It’s chaos queen North West.

READ MORE North West Forced Her Entire Family Into Poop Costumes For Her Shit-Themed Eighth Bday Party

Kim explained that North doesn’t love it when she wears all black.

Kim, please let North design a unicorn-themed line of SKIMS.

“North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” she said.

“She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black. I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me.

“[But then] she opened my coat, saw the black lining and [said] ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Iconic behaviour from North there. I won’t rest until I see Kim in some purple galaxy print leggings from 2013.

It’s clear that North West is an absolute aesthetic queen. She has the eye, she has the style, she is the future of fashion. North West is going to herald us into an era of psychedelic colours and tie-dye SKIMS bodysuits and I for one cannot wait.

Let her co-chair the Met Gala and formally banish anyone in a boring outfit. Forget looking camp right in the eye. Look North West right in the eye and justify your sartorial choices, I dare you. If Kim Kardashian can’t do it, no one can.