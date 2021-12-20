Kim Kardashian has spilled the beans, the tea and everything else that’s a metaphor for hot gossip on a brand new podcast ep in which she talks about her daughter North‘s recent TikTok live antics, and why her daughter intimidates her.

In a brand new episode of Honestly with Bari Weiss titled ‘The Power of Kim Kardashian’, the American socialite and businesswoman was asked who intimidates her the most in this entire world.

Naturally, you’d think that someone with such a global platform has a few enemies in the world that scare her, but nay, the person who intimidates Kim Kardashian is her daughter, North West.

READ MORE Agent Of Chaos North West Is Probs In Big Trouble After Going On TikTok Live In Kim K's Room

“Who intimidates me? I don’t know, I was going to say politicians but they don’t. Maybe just my daughter North,” she says on the pod.

To be fair, I too would be intimidated by North if I was a super celebrity and she was my daughter. At any moment she could spill so much tea… I’d be shaking in my custom designer boots.

Later on in the podcast, Kim K also talks about how North went live on TikTok and filmed her mum just chilling in bed. We stan an agent of chaos sent from the heavens to humble her parents. I swear the two were enemies in a past life.

“North West is Kanye West’s daughter, forget that, she’s his twin,” said Kim.

“In my household, there are rules. She did feel really bad about that and she apologised to me, and she said, ‘I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I’m really sorry.'”

There’s also a massive section of the pod where Bari Weiss commends Kim K on talking to former US President Donald Trump about criminal justice reform, and it gets a little too ‘cancel culture is bad, forgive right-wing folks’ for my liking, but here’s a little quote.

“I really don’t care about the criticism,” she said.

“I mean, my reputation over someone’s life? Destroy me then. I really don’t care. It was not even an option, and [Trump] did the right thing. I’m just about doing the right thing, and I’m really not about politics at all. It’s really about the people inside.”

Very admirable, Kim.

Today, a Quick Question with @KimKardashian on social media, power, and why she doesn't really care about fame anymore. https://t.co/QnTaYKAxCW pic.twitter.com/KmDL6dTCoG — Honestly with Bari Weiss (@thehonestlypod) December 16, 2021

If you’d like, you can go and listen to the podcast ep on all streaming services now. There’s a great little section where Kim K details fighting with Kanye over his MAGA hat, and it’s juicy as.