Literal vampire Jared Leto celebrated his 50th birthday on Sunday and people are absolutely losing their shit that he’s not, like, 30 years old.

Fresh off the set of Morbius, his new film in which he coincidentally plays a life-sucking vampire, the Oscar-winner surely beats even Paul Rudd, 52, for the Ageless Actor award.

Leto posted a photo of his wrinkle-free face and unbelievably chiseled torso on Instagram on his birthday, saying “thx for all the bday wishes!”

In the picture he’s holding a slice of rainbow cake as blood drips from his lips. It’s gotta be either the blood of the innocents or of unicorns.

The top comment on the post, with more than 1000 likes, reads: “50 years ???? 50 years!!!!!!”

Since this revelation people have been freaking out on Twitter, some saying they thought he was in his 30s, others asking him to spill the tea on where tf the fountain of youth is at.

How…how? Is Jared Leto 50. I genuinely thought he was 31. pic.twitter.com/dXzxNdWWIR — Girishma (@itsthegrim_) December 27, 2021

The only logic behind Jared Leto turning 50 is that he’s taken the potion from Death Becomes Her pic.twitter.com/nB60Dd7FiR — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) December 26, 2021

In the past, Leto has attributed his youthful appearance to his vegan diet and sleeping a lot … something a 1000-year-old vampire does.

In 2016 he told Rolling Stone that smooth skin wouldn’t last long if you’re travelling a lot or “don’t sleep much”.

I guess lockdowns should have done wonders for my skin then.

Leto has been acting since the ‘90s and was in a few major films back then, including playing Angel Face in Fight Club in 1999. His hair was short and bleached, and he had no beard, but otherwise his face is *exactly* the same today, 22 years on.

After a string of notable supporting roles, it wasn’t really until 2013 that he became properly famous for his role as Rayon in Dallas Buyers Club. He won his only Oscar for it.

Since then he’s taken some top billings as the Joker in the Suicide Squad and Justice League, and in Blade Runner 2049 and newly released House of Gucci.

He’s also the frontman of rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars. The band has been around for fucking ever — since 1998 — so we really should’ve know he was this old.

I’m going to go get some beauty sleep in a casket now.