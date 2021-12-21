PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Sony Pictures to celebrate the release of Morbius.

When it comes to superpowers, it’s hard to know what comes out on top. Would you pick super-human strength or being able to fly? Being faster than Usain Bolt? Or having some seriously useful sensory skills, like echolocation?

Well, one figure who doesn’t have to choose is Morbius, one of Marvel’s most interesting anti-heroes, a biologist with a rare blood condition who accidentally gives himself a lot of superpowers in an attempt to cure himself. Stuff choosing just one power: he has all of the above super-skills, though there’s a downside, too.

Sure, he’s ultra-powerful, but Morbius also has a new-found and insatiable thirst for blood, and tries to balance his desire to help people and his need to hunt them down. It’s no surprise then that he’s getting his own origin story film, the aptly titled and long-awaited Morbius, out January 27, that promises to dive into his dark and conflicting urges.

Who better to take on the role than Jared Leto? One of our most committed actors, he’s a man who lives and breathes his roles, loves a physical transformation, and is basically as dramatic as a brooding, nightmarish anti-hero? The morally tortured Morbius is a perfect match for Leto, as is Morbius’ director, Daniel Espinosa, whose last film, Life, was a moody, atmospheric sci-fi horror.

The film also stars Matt Smith (in his first superhero film!), Tyrese Gibson and Michael Keaton, who is reprising his role of Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Plus, the trailer mentions Venom not once but twice, leaving the door wide open for a Tom Hardy crossover, too, and plenty of Easter Eggs in the trailer (did we spy the Daily Bugle? And Oscorp?) hint at some Spider-Man connections.

