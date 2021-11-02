Get ready for a new era in vampire cinema ‘cos Sony just unveiled the trailer for its freaky deaky film, Morbius, based on the epic Marvel comics.

The flick stars Jared Leto as its lead, Michael Morbius, a bloke with a rare blood disorder who, in search of a cure, takes a dangerous risk.

He ends up developing mystical abilities and a dark side that he’s struggling to control.

Have a read of the full synopsis:

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Peep the trailer below:

Joining Jared Leto in the frightening flick is Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson.

Morbius was directed by Daniel Espinosa, who directed iconic flicks Safe House and Life.

Now join me in gazing at Jared Leto’s divine face (and abs) via some of my fave stills from the trailer:

Morbius hits cinemas on January 20, 2022.