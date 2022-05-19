It’s been a couple of weeks since the annual ball that is the Met Gala. Since then, everyone and their mum has aired their opinions on whether or not Kim Kardashian should have worn Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic bedazzled dress. Well, now the *actual designer* of the dress has spoken out.

Sigh.

Bob Mackie was just 23 years old when he designed the original sketch for the iconic dress in 1962 — the same year Marilyn Monroe wore it to serenade US President John F. Kennedy.

He reckons it was a “big mistake” Kim was allowed to wear that dress, saying it was for Marilyn and Marilyn only.

“I thought it was a big mistake,” Mackie told Entertainment Weekly.

“[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress,” he said.

Kim Kardashian was loaned the dress by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! and wore it for literally just five minutes, which is how long it took her to walk the red carpet. Then she changed into a replica, but that five minutes caused a huge stir.

The main criticisms of Kim wearing the dress come from fashion historians and the likes who were worried about the damage even five minutes of wear and oxygenation could do to such a fragile dress. This video of it being pulled and rubbed down her body didn’t do Kim any favours with fans of the dress:

“Usually, these outfits are kept very much in controlled environments and we see that with the Met. The Costume Institute is so careful about how they are handling these historic items,” Turner Classic Movies host Alicia Malone told EW.

“So, it was quite alarming that she was able to wear it. I personally wish she wore a replica instead of the real thing.”

the uproar about kim wearing marilyn monroe's dress whilst the same people are being incredibly quiet about emma chamberlain wearing the stolen patiala necklace is very telling of how racist we are as a society that we can easily overlook injustice when the victims aren't white — Light (@lightediand) May 10, 2022

Whatever you think of Kim wearing Marilyn’s dress, we can all agree that it definitely caused the sensation she was looking for.