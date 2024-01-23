Here’s Where You Can Watch The Oscars To See Your Fave Celebrities Win A Shiny Golden Bloke

We’re full throttle into Hollywood’s award season. We’ve just had The Golden Globes and The Emmys. And now, we’ve got The Academy Awards AKA The Oscars on the horizon. Here’s everything Aussie punters need to know for this upcoming award ceremony.

The Oscars is one of the biggest nights for actors, directors, producers and all of those involved in making some of the biggest movies of the year.

As stated on its website, The Academy “recognises and celebrates all aspects of the film industry and the diverse, talented people who make movies”.

The Oscars is also an opportunity for fashion lovers to hype up their fave red carpet looks and netizens burn their fingers by pumping out meme after meme.

So if you’re keen to see all the glitz and glam of your fave movie stars, here’s all the info surrounding this year’s awards that you need to know while we wait for the list of Oscar nominations to drop.

Where can you watch the 2024 Oscars in Australia?

If you’re keen to see one of your faves cop a beautiful golden man, The Oscars will broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7Plus, AEDT, on Monday, March 11.

An encore of The Oscars will play again in the evening after an episode of Australian Idol.

Who is nominated for an Oscar in 2024?

Hollywood’s big dogs have yet to drop the full list of nominations, but the official announcement for the 2024 Oscar nominations will be streamed worldwide tomorrow.

Hosted by Atlanta‘s Zazie Beetz and The Boys star Jack Quaid, folks can tune in to see if their favourite movies and movie people have been nominated.

If you’re in Australia, the nomination stream will begin around 11.30 AEST and can be viewed through the Oscars’ official website or The Academy’s Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

Who will be hosting the 2024 Oscars?

Jo Koy. HA! Jokes. After his stint at the Golden Globes, I think it’ll be a while before we see them ever get given a crack at hosting one of these events again.

According to Variety, Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting The Oscars. The late-night talk show host has previously hosted 2017, 2018 and 2023 ceremonies, so I guess he’s used to all the hullabaloo.

Who will be performing at the 2024 Oscars?

Just like the nominations list, there hasn’t been any news on who will be performing at the 2024 Oscars.

However, I do predict a performance from Billie Eilish for her Barbie track “What Was I Made For”. However, it would be funny to see Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice take The Oscars stage for “Barbie World”.

Who won an Oscar in 2024?

Woah, slow your roll!

The Oscars have yet to happen, but stick around as we’re definitely going to cover all the famous folks who nabbed one of those gold baddies. Stay tuned!

