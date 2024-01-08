Selena Gomez Was Filmed Having A Mad BFF Rant To Taylor Swift & The Internet Theories Are Wild

It wouldn’t be an award show without a spicy conversation that we can only hope the Daily Mail hires a lip reader to decipher, and boy oh boy did the Golden Globes deliver. Selena Gomez, who truly has been an agent of chaos lately, was spotted having a very interesting looking chat (read: rant) with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller, and I would sell my soul to be the woman standing behind them clearly eavesdropping.

In footage shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Selena can be seen rushing up to Taylor and dropping what we can only assume is piping hot tea, judging by Taylor’s shocked reaction:

Girl what is happening!!! Image: Hollywood Reporter.

Whatever Selena whispers in her ear leaves both Taylor and Keleigh with their jaws hanging open, and there’s footage from every angle — meaning we can attempt to read Selena’s lips.

Of course, it took fans 0.5 seconds to launch an investigation, and the main theory is pretty compelling: that Selena was having a bitch about… Kylie Jenner. Dun dun dunnnn.

What did Selena Gomez say to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes?

The running theory among netizens is that Selena Gomez was telling Taylor Swift that Kylie wouldn’t let her take a picture with her BF Timothée Chalamet.

Specifically, people believe the dialogue went like this:

Selena: “I asked Timothée for a picture, then Kylie pulled him away and told me no.”

Keleigh: “With Timothée?”

Selena: “Yes.”

Keleigh: “Wait, what?!”

Selena: I asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no



Keleigh: with timothee?



*selena nods* pic.twitter.com/4El53BTBH5 — Kel Bel (@notkelbel) January 8, 2024

“I heard they were talking about how they told Selena to pose with Kylie and Timothée and Kylie declined,” another person wrote.

Others reckon Selena was merely informing Taylor and Keleigh that Kylie had appeared with Timothée, but surely that wouldn’t warrant such shocked responses? I mean, the pair have been dating for a while. Unless the implication is that they are shocked Kylie was allowed into the event, but that seems too catty.

One theory also suggested Selena was talking about Jo Koy‘s excruciating monologue, but that also wouldn’t elicit such shocked reactions since they were all there for it.

My money is on the Kylie/Timothée tea, especially given Kylie’s friendship with Hailey Bieber and the nasty feud the pair have had with Selena. In case you forgot, the two were rumoured to have posted Instagram Stories that fans believed were mocking Selena after she was body-shamed during last year’s Golden Globes.

God, it really does feel like year 9 all over again, doesn’t it?