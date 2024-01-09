Selena Gomez Says She *Was* Spilling Tea, But It Wasn’t About Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet

If, like me, you’ve spent the last few days desperately trying to lip read the spicy convo Selena Gomez had with her mates Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller at the 2024 Golden Globes, well you can stop squinting at your screen now. The riddle has been solved by Selena herself, and apparently it had nothing to do with the gruesome twosome (read: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet).

As spotted by Comments By Celebs, Selena responded to a post on Instagram that read: “Was Selena Gomez Gossiping About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Golden Globes? Here’s the Truth.”

In the comments section, Sel decided to share the “truth” herself: “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone’s business.”

Selena Gomez setting the record straight! (Credit: Comments by Celebs / Instagram)

Sources from Selena’s camp previously shut down the rumours with several statements to the media.

“She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie,” the insider told PEOPLE.

ICYMI: the theory on social media was that Selena asked old mate Timmy for a pic and Kylie wasn’t having it, but the source said Sel “never even saw or spoke to them.”

Meanwhile a Selena source told Us Weekly that “Selena didn’t speak with Kylie nor Timothée at The Globes, there was never any drama,” adding that she “never asked to take a photo” and “never even ran into him.”

It comes after Timothée shut the rumours down while being accosted on the street by the aggressive gossip mongers at TMZ.

As he was strolling down the streets of LA, a reporter who claimed to be waiting for Halle Bailey’s partner DDG ran over to Timothée and probed him about the rumoured beef.

“Did you deny Selena a photo like everyone’s reporting?” the reporter asked.



“Can you shut down the rumours?”

Timothée smirked and continued walking before finally responding to the question: “Are you and Selena cool?”

“Yeah, of course,” he said.

“Does Selena and Kylie have any beef?” the reporter added.

“No,” he responded.

You can check out the interaction below:

