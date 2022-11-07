Selena Gomez has responded to a snarky comment made by her bestie and kidney donor Francia Raísa after Gomez said Taylor Swift was her “only friend in the industry”.

In an interview with the Rolling Stone last week to promote her new documentary, My Mind & Me, Gomez confided that she often felt alone with other celebrities despite her fame.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities,” she told the publication about stardom in her mid-20s.

“My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

Whether she was speaking about the entertainment industry in general or the music industry specifically is unclear, but it seems Raísa felt like it was the former and took it personally as both an actress and friend of Gomez.

On an E! News Instagram post which quoted Gomez, Raísa wrote “Interesting” in a since-deleted comment.

Pop Crave then reported Raísa unfollowed Gomez after the comment, which of course incensed fans of both stars who each felt the other was being petty.

But it seems Gomez is having none of it, because she’s since commented on a TikTok about the drama and said: “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know”. Ooft, pop off queen.

Selena Gomez fans seem to feel the same, with some arguing that Raísa was not mentioned because her relationship with Gomez exists out of the celebrity sphere. AKA, they’re IRL friends, not industry friends.

Others said it was ridiculous to expect Gomez to mention Raísa in this context because she doesn’t have the star power or international celebrity status that Swift and Gomez do.

Francia Raísa’s fans, however, reckon she’s allowed to be upset that she wasn’t mentioned in any interviews or Gomez’s doco.

Either way, it appears not all is well with Gomez and Raísa, which is a shame since they were once close enough to literally share a kidney.

