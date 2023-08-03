Selena Gomez’s BFF Francia Raísa Speaks Out About Claims She Was Pressured Into Kidney Donation

Francia Raísa, the (ex?) BFF of Selena Gomez, has broken her silence on long-standing rumours from fans that she was “forced” or pressured into donating her kidney to the pop star.

Gomez needed the transplant in 2017 after a long battle with lupus, an autoimmune inflammatory disease that can lead to organ failure. Raísa, her best friend at the time, came to her rescue resulting in a sweet IG post of the two in twin hospital beds post-surgery.

However, in the years since the transplant, things became rocky between the besties, and eventually rumours began to swirl that Raísa was actually pressured into donating a kidney to Gomez, with fans claiming she wasn’t in a position to consent. Pretty serious stuff, hey?

Raísa has since put those claims to bed an an interview with with the Good Guys podcast.

“I’ve said this before, but that was a time where I just felt it in my heart,” she told the host, Nickelodeon star Josh Peck.

“No one forced me to do anything.

“It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart, and I’ve been super blessed ever since.”

Raísa also said — contrary to her own words — “there’s no beef” between herself and Gomez.

Her comments come off the back of a sweet birthday post Gomez uploaded for Raísa, which raised a few eyebrows given their rumoured feud.

In case you haven’t been across the drama, Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa were thought to be besties until the former hit out at Gomez in the comments of an Instagram post.

At the time, Gomez had said in an interview that Taylor Swift was her “only friend in the industry”, something that Raísa — an actor in her own right — appeared to take offence to.

On an E! News Instagram post which quoted the interview, Raísa wrote “Interesting” in a since-deleted comment, and then unfollowed Gomez on IG.

Gomez then commented on a TikTok about the drama: “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know”. Yeah, fair to say the vibes were OFF.

The feud rumours only escalated when Raísa dodged questions about Gomez from a TMZ paparazzo, and it was revealed she had been bullied relentlessly be Selenators who sent her all kinds of graphic hate messages.

There seemed to be implications that Francia Raísa perhaps regretted donating a kidney to Selena Gomez, and that’s how the rumours that she was pressured into it started.

Anyway, it looks like the two have since worked through their drama and I’m happy for them — it’d suck to beef with someone who literally has a part of you in them.