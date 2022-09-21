Selena Gomez has shared the trailer for her powerful new documentary, which will give fans a raw insight into her personal life. I may or may not have shed a tear watching it.

My Mind and Me follows the past six years of Gomez’s life, and shows the ups and downs she’s faced amid her rise to stardom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom,” a press release from Apple TV+ stated.

“But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

The documentary comes from director Alek Keshishian, who also helmed the ’90s classic Madonna: Truth or Dare. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Keshishian said he didn’t want to make a cheesy pop doco.

“I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too,” he said.

“She has a raw vulnerability that captured me. I had no idea then that it would become a six-year labor of love.”

There’s no doubt the documentary will be profoundly moving; within the six-year period in question, Gomez has opened up about her mental health and shared her bipolar diagnosis, received a kidney transplant due to lupus complications and cancelled a world tour to focus on her physical and mental health. She’s gone through a lot.

a selena gomez documentary is a MUST cause she's been through so much shit, but i don't think i'll survive watching her talk about it pic.twitter.com/vw5VKQSr20 — emrah 🧣 (@skinnysel) September 8, 2022

selena gomez’s documentary is going to include all of this and honestly i don’t think i’m ready enough for this pic.twitter.com/xyLzcijWnc — ًlinda (@selsbossanova) September 9, 2022

But there have also been beautiful highs in Gomez’s life, such as scoring her first-ever Billboard number-one single with ‘Lose You To Love Me’, starring in a slew of successful TV shows and movies, being a generous advocate for myriad social causes, and launching a truly gorgeous makeup line, to boot. The things I would do to get my hands on that Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.

The documentary will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on November 4.