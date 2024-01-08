The 2024 Golden Globes are well underway folks and the chaos is truly excellent. We’ve already seen some killer red carpet looks but now the tea is spilling in, with some eagle-eyed netizens discovering that Kylie Jenner appeared to be on the guest list — seated alongside her alleged BF Timothée Chalamet — moments before the two officially hard-launched their relo (!!!). Award shows are back, baby!

Twitter was popping off after this picture of Timmy’s seat revealed he would be sitting next to Kylie, which you can imagine is going to make for some KILLER video content. Please give us all the videos of these two chatting and reacting to wins (will we see a kiss if Timothée wins best actor in a musical/comedy?)

I zoomed in and it looks like they went for the plant-based menu which also excites me because yes, I am obsessed with knowing what these people (read: immortal celebrities) eat.

Could this be the hard-launch we’ve been waiting for, after months of blurry videos of the two macking on or going on dates together? You might consider them already hard-launched, but I feel like the two attending an awards show together when Timothée is a nominee brings a new gravity to their relationship.

Anyway, moments later the two were spotted holding hands as they entered the villa— er, I mean the event, in what has to be one of the most exciting entrances in this year’s Golden Globes.

Timothée and Kylie are here pic.twitter.com/e3rI7eKU2l — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 8, 2024

I don’t know what deal Kris Jenner has made with the devil, but clearly she is working HARD to make sure Kylie and Timothée are seen together at every opportunity, continually escalating their relationship in terms of public status.

It’s come as we’ve been peppered with footage of the two of them together since last year, though up until now, they haven’t attended an OFFICIAL event as dates like they have now.

So, I’m going to go ahead and call this a hard launch.

