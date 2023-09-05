Horny Footage Of Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Macking On At Beyoncé’s Show Is Going Viral

Kris Jenner, the dirty dog. She’s done it. She’s successfully crafted a relationship that we thought was absolutely bonkers and somehow made us all excited to see it come to fruition. What a crafty little minx. You see, fans went wild late last night when a myriad of videos of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet snuggling and smoochin’ at Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour birthday gig went viral.

It’s the first time the pair have actually been seen acting like a couple, instead of just being papped at each other’s house or potentially in the same vicinity.

The vid, posted by TMZ, shows Kylie and Timothée in the VIP section. They seem to be pretty loved up, sharing a cheeky kiss and hugging as they watch Queen B do her thing.



You can have a look at the unlikely couple with your own eyes below.



The pair were joined in the VIP section by Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Beiber, Adele, Zendaya, and Kim Kardashian. Talk about a star-studded event.



Kylie and Timothée have been rumoured to be dating since April this year but there were many reasons why fans suspected it might be a ruse. Firstly, to us mere mortals they seem like they’re from different celebrity worlds. Kylie, a business mogul and princess of the world’s first pop culture family, and Timothée, a serious actor. If these two were on a Venn diagram of celebrity, they’d be just two separate circles.



It seemed so far-fetched that the most common consensus was that Kris Jenner concocted a PR relationship to try and boost Kylie’s rep as a serious celebrity. Kind of like how Kanyé‘s influence helped boost Kim Kardashian into a serious fashion girlie back in the day.

Serious girl era. (Image Source: Getty Images / MEGA)

Naturally, people were hesitant to believe that these two had even been in the same room together – let alone actually be dating. But slowly, they began breadcrumbing us with little hints that maybe there was actual truth to the rumours. First, there was the video of the pair interacting at Paris Fashion Week.

In April, Kylie’s car was papped at a Taco joint with lil’ Timmy apparently inside. While neither one of them were photographed shoving tacos into their pretty little faces, the paparazzi did manage to capture the moment Timothée got in Kylie’s car.



Reports in June claimed that Kylie had been spending “upwards of six days a week” at Timothée’s Beverly Hills pad. She was even pictured smoking some analogues (cigarettes) in his yard. Thankfully, the respectful queen was holding an ashtray. Personally, I’d always taken her as a vape girl so this low-key surprised me.



At this stage, nothing had been locked in. We knew they’d been hanging out, but romanticly official? No sir. In August, media outlets began reporting that they had split. But the strange thing is, before anyone could panic (lol) an official source quickly told TMZ and E! News that “fans should not believe everything they read” and that the couple were still together.

Now we can only assume that the viral video of the loved-up pair is their official hard launch. And if you’re a believer that King Kylie and little peasant boy Timothée are a real couple, this would mean that they’ve been together for five months.



Personally, I am torn over the legitimacy of their relationship. In fact, most of the PEDESTRIAN.TV office is torn too. I want to believe, and I know I’m so easily influenced by every movement the Kardashian-Jenner clan does. But my editor Matty, who has been around the celebrity block longer than I have, firmly believes it’s all fake. You can read his solid reasoning here.



Anyway, my main concern is how Beyoncé feels about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stealing her thunder from her chrome 42nd birthday performance. I wouldn’t want to be on Sasha Feirce’s bad side.







