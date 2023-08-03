Did Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Break Up? Are They Still Together? What Is The Truth?

The saying goes that there are two sides to every story. And that’s especially true with the tea surrounding Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.



In the early hours of Thursday morning local time, reports started to circulate that the hot yet unlikely couple had split. But then mere hours later, countless headlines emerged saying that they’re still together.



Who are we to believe?! Can anyone be trusted anymore?!

Let’s investigate.

Now, it’s important to note that these two pop culture juggernauts have never officially confirmed that they’re dating. While there has been a heap of gossip in the tabloids and whispers online, we’ve only seen proof that they’re hanging out – not that they’re actually dating.



But anyway, according to an insider source speaking to American tabloid Life & Style, the power couple called it quits after seven months together.

(Image Source: Getty Images / MEGA)





“She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling. But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped,” the source said.



“Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting. Timothée was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis [Scott]. She even introduced him to her family.”



Now that’s a JUICY claim.

READ MORE WOULD YA LOOK AT THAT: Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Have Been Papped Together

Shortly after the Life & Style article came out, E! News and TMZ reported that no, actually, Kylie and Timothée are still dating and thriving.



Both publications claim to have spoken to multiple sources close to the couple who said that they’re still very much an item.



“Any reports that say otherwise is false,” one insider told TMZ, adding that fans should “not believe everything they read.”

Look, I still think this whole thing is fishy.



While they could be in luuurrrve, a big part of me feels like this is all just a PR relationship cooked up by our overlord Kris Jenner to help revive Kylie’s image and add a storyline on The Kardashians Season Four. After all, the Kardashians are so fine with letting the press run wild with speculation about who they’re dating ‘cos it means their name will remain in the headlines.



What do Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have to gain by correcting the reports that they’ve split?



I’m calling it now – we’ll find out on the next season of The Kardashians.





