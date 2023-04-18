Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner’s Relationship Reeks Of PR Bullshit & Here’s All The Proof

Have ya heard the tea? Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are officially dating… or are they? Personally, I think it’s total BS cooked up by the PR machine that is Kris Jenner.

Sure, you can call me a cynic, a skeptic, even a conspiracy theorist, but I know one too many things about fake celebrity relationships and this one has allllllll the telltale signs.

Here, I’m gonna point out all the pieces of evidence that may or may not prove that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have likely entered into a PR relo and not an actual one.

The wording of the “source” intel

As someone who’s been studying celebrity relationships for years, it’s become very clear to me that the initial source intel is a key indicator in whether or not the relationship is fake.

For example, one of the first insiders to spill the beans told Us Weekly: “She’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go. Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.”

One of my fave goss guru podcasts Fluently Forward once pointed out that if a source says something cheesy like “they’re very much in love” or “they’re enjoying spending time together / getting to know each other,” then it’s likely come from their PR rep. Normal people don’t speak this way. That kind of wording reeks of a PR spin rather than what an actual pal of the couple would be blabbing to the press.

Not only that, but you may have noticed that today there’s a story going around confirming the relationship.

Which outlet confirmed this, you ask? None other than E! News, the very conglomerate that launched the Kardashians to fame via Keeping Up With The Kardashians and therefore has it in their best interest to keep the Kar-Jenner empire going so people continue to watch KUWTK re-runs.

Kylie Jenner seemingly wants to get back at her ex Travis Scott

The aforementioned story that’s going around legit name-drops Travis Scott in the headline.

It’s as if the tea-spiller specifically wants word of this to get back to Kylie’s ex, who is rumoured to be dating someone new after the pair split back in January.

Not only that, but the wording of the tea previously spilled to Us Weekly throws light shade at Kylie’s ex.

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect,” the insider said, implying that Travis did not treat her with respect.

“He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

Not. Like. Any. Of. The. Other. Guys. She’s. Dated. Before.

Wow, why don’t ya just tag Travis in the announcement next time? Well, E! News kinda did that for them by putting the bloke in the bloody headline.

The Kardashians Season Three is on its way

One of the biggest telltale signs that a celebrity relationship is for clout lies in what the stars involved have got going on in their careers. If they have a project coming up that they want to promote, what better way to get their name, and therefore said project, in the headlines than with a spicy relo?

Well, the reality TV fam are currently in the midst of drumming up interest for the forthcoming third season of their reality show The Kardashians and a potential love story featuring one of Hollywood’s hottest stars oughta do the trick.

The lack of photo evidence

The only evidence we have that they are actually an item has come from sources as well as pics of Kylie’s car in Timmy’s driveway and at a Taco Bell.

So are we all just gonna believe that they hit up a Taco Bell, one of the most popular fast food chains in existence, without being photographed shovelling tacos into their pretty faces?

To me, this sounds like Kylie’s gotten her assistant to park her car in convenient spots and the paps have just rolled with the story because they want dollarydoos for the pics.

Meanwhile an insider claimed that Kylie and Timothée would be making their debut as a couple at Coachella but the beauty boss rocked up sans Timmy.

“Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, adding that she “really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends.” Suuuuuuure, Jan.

Was this a false rumour or did he chicken out at the last minute?

Either way, this whole thing has been so easy for old mate Tim, he hasn’t had to lift a bloody finger!

I bet Harry Styles and Taylor Swift wish they were awarded the same privileges rather than having to go for that very obviously staged walk through one of the most popular parks in the world in broad daylight while fanging their fake relo back in 2012.

“Shit, there’s the paps! Pretend we’re talking!!” (Credit: Getty)

The Kar-Jenners are in need of a major popularity boost

It’s no secret that the Kardashian clan has taken a hit to their name with all the scandals and accusations over the last year or so. From the Astroworld disaster to Kim’s “get your ass up and work” spiel, the tides seem to be turning on the famous fam.

Timothée Chalamet, on the other hand, is considered one of the hottest actors RN so by associating with him, it’ll give ultimate cool points to the Kardashian brand.

This might lead you to wonder: what exactly is Timothée getting out of this?

Money? More clout? Harmless headlines? An unlimited supply of Kylie Lip Kits? It’s hard to say, really.

But it’s worth noting that it’s long been rumoured that Timothée is an industry plant, which means he’s not exactly above this kind of PR trickery.

For those who have NFI what that term means, this Tumblr post by Merryana, one of the hosts of the podcast GayV Club, explains it well.

“An industry plant is typically an artist (usually a musician or actor) who has significant financial and / or cultural backing, but promotes themselves as having a homegrown / humble origins,” the post reads.

“A lot of industry plants are easy to spot because they’re not that great at what they’re doing, but they look a certain way that’s very ‘in’ which gets them roles.”

I want to revisit the idea of Timothee Chalamet (idk how to spell it) being an industry plant. It’s heavy on my heart this morning — antinia (@A_Jeter) April 23, 2021

Timothée also strikes me as the kind of bloke who would be up for something like this just for the batshittery of it all.

Not to mention he’s got his own projects to spruik and although he doesn’t necessarily need the Kar-Jenner promo push, it certainly doesn’t hurt!

Please take absolutely everything I’ve written here with a grain of salt, these are just some of my celebrity musings based on the wild morsels of tea I’ve seen spilled lately.

I can promise you that no Kylie Jenners or Timothée Chalamets were harmed in the making of this article — these kinds of discussions only fuel the goss which keeps them relevant and again, that’s just what they want.

And let’s not forget, the Kardashians are no strangers to fake relationship rumours and absolutely EVERYTHING they do has been planned and calculated with meticulous detail by PR maven and momager Kris Jenner.

The devil works hard, etc.