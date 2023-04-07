Buckle up binches, there’s a wild rumour in town that everyone’s favourite Victorian child Timothée Chalamet is dating former billionaire Kylie Jenner. My brain cannot fathom the two being in the same room let alone being LOVERS.

Gossip guru Deuxmoi shared multiple blinds about the two being an item on their IG page. As per usual, all of them were from anon sources claiming to “know” that this rumour was true, so take them all with a very tiny grain of salt.

The first blind claimed “multiple sources” were spreading whispers of Kylothée being a thing.

The second blind said they were going to appear at Coachella together.

Now that would be a stunt and a half. Overdressed short gf with underdressed tall bf. I see it working.

Finally, a third blind item shared as a post claimed the couple have been dating since January.

That’s far too many months for my brain to comprehend. A one-time fling? Sure.

Consistent Kylie x TimTam action? What the fuck are you on about.

Unfortunately that last blind actually checks out.

Timothée and Kylie were filmed meeting for the first time at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture show in January.

In the vid Chalamet can be seen fiddling with his buttons in the shyest way possible while Kylie stands just stands there. It’s kinda adorable. We love a tall, shy king.

KYLIE JENNER AND TIMOTHEE MEET UP? hold my purse pic.twitter.com/HdiNJkG9TC — “ “””” (@SC0TTWAYAP) January 30, 2023

Naturally, the internet was thrown into a tizzy over these wild rumours of the pair being a couple.

“How did allllll these different sources know about this and it was kept a secret? Sus,” wrote one commenter on IG.

“How did she keep a whole ass pregnancy private for 9 months? They have their ways,” responded another.

timothee and kylie jenner? that doesnt even sound right pic.twitter.com/fqS5MW2W75 — cay (@koralinadean) April 6, 2023

Why are the streets saying Timothee and Kylie are dating pic.twitter.com/mwokzkYcc6 — Aquarius’ Groove (Ricky’s Edition) (@monetsupremacy_) April 6, 2023

Others speculated that this was the work of the Grand High Devil herself Kris Jenner, pulling the strings to get everyone talking about her many daughters.

“This alert comes exactly with the start of the season of their show,” wrote a commenter on IG.

“The rumours today about Khloe [Kardashian]’s revelation of her reunion with Tristan [Thompson], the pictures of Kendall [Jenner] & Bad Bunny horse riding and now this alert… all within a few hours.

“Coincidence or PR for their show?”

Live reaction of me reading the Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner news pic.twitter.com/v2AZOveWGn — Kate (@thekate_gatsby) April 6, 2023

timothee chalamet and kylie jenner dating wasn’t in my 2023 bingo card what the fuck is going on pic.twitter.com/8TIsjdTte8 — lisa (@H0MSICKS) April 6, 2023

At least Bad Bunny and Kendall makes sense in my mind.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are such an odd pairing.

But hey, I guess they’re around the same age so maybe they have quite a bit in common.

Streets are saying that Timothée Chalamet is dating Kylie Jenner… pic.twitter.com/LMBCVxE5Pl — Dane McDonald (@TheDaneMcDonald) April 6, 2023

i’m sorry but the timothee and kylie rumours have to be a cover up for something bigger pic.twitter.com/24DMaCoZuY — Rachael (@markruffaloTD) April 6, 2023

“Timothée Chalamet is rumoured to be dating Kylie Jenner” pic.twitter.com/aEuRZVDbkp — 💌 shit you should care about 💌 (@SYSCAbout) April 6, 2023

I’m going to need a sit down after processing all of this information.